AmeriCorps team to help Danville Habitat rehab houses

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette From right, AmeriCorps team leader Matt Tettlebach and members Elizabeth Klindt and Darius Gray repair the floor of a Habitat for Humanity of Danville house at 1115 N. Robinson St. on Monday afternoon. The nine-member team is in Danville from March 14 to April 28 helping the organization rehab two houses and work at the ReStore as well as do independent community-improvement projects. Image

DANVILLE — Habitat for Humanity of Danville is getting a much-needed hand with two rehabilitation projects from an AmeriCorps team.

The nine-member team, whose members range in age from 19 to 24, is in town for 6 weeks to help rehab Habitat houses at 1115 N. Robinson St. and 1112 N. Franklin St. and work at the ReStore in downtown Danville.

The team is also doing independent service projects for other organizations, including the Danville Parks Department and Danville Family YMCA, on the weekends during their stay.

"They bring a lot of energy to our projects," which started several months ago, said Paul Sermersheim, Habitat's executive director. "They've been working on Robinson Street since they got here, and it's very close to completion. When they leave, the Franklin Street house will be very close to completion, depending on the materials."

In 2015, another AmeriCorps team came to town to work on the bike trails at Kickapoo State Park.

"While they were here, they came in and did some hours with Habitat," Sermersheim said, adding that got him thinking about applying for a team for an urban and rural development project.

He put in an application late last year and learned it was approved in February.

"Obviously, we were thrilled," he said, adding that both Habitat homes were sold back to the organization and needed major renovations before new families could move in.

The team of five men and four women arrived in Danville after intensive training at AmeriCorps' north-central regional HQ in Vinton, Iowa. There, they learned construction and safety skills, as well as how to operate as a team and represent the organization.

During the 10-month program, the team will complete three more six- to seven-week projects in the country. In between, it will spend a "transition week" back in Vinton, where members will get their next assignment and learn where they will stay.

Their quarters in Danville: The old No. 2 fire station on Walnut Street, which serves as the Habitat's administrative offices.

"We got really lucky with the housing because other teams are in cabins or outside camping," said Anastasia Baier, 20, who's from New Jersey and Florida.

Baier, who finished her freshman year at Rowan University in New Jersey but had not declared a major, joined AmeriCorps hoping it might help steer her toward a career path.

"I also wanted to give back to my community," she said.

Prior to her training, she didn't know much about construction.

"I learned fast," Baier said, adding many of her family and friends would be surprised to hear about some of things she's done.

So far, the team has painted, installed sinks and toilets and landscaped at the Robinson Street house. It's also going to install new vinyl flooring.

The Franklin Street house will be an even larger project, said teammate Darius Gray of Maryland. There, they have to do all of that, plus demolish an area the previous homeowner put in and add insulation.

Matt Tettelbach, 23, of Maryland serves as team leader and is responsible for the safety, well-being, productivity and development of the other members. He said members — who hail from California, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Washington — come from diverse backgrounds.

"But we've really come together," he said, adding he's proud of what they've accomplished.

Elizabeth Klindt, 24, of New Jersey, recently finished a biology degree and was waiting tables when she signed up. She had witnessed an old boyfriend's growth in the program.

"It was tremendous, and I knew the program would test me in ways I couldn't get from any other," she said. "I have learned a lot about my patience level both with myself on some of these projects and with other people. And I've learned a lot about construction. One of my future goals is to build my own house from the ground up."

Gray, who at 18 is youngest team member, joined after being kicked out of high school and earning his GED at a military school.

"I was going in the wrong direction, and I didn't want to be one of those people who struggled," he said, adding a case manager told him about the program.

"I've learned to be grateful for what I have. I've also learned to live one day at a time and enjoy every moment."