Area history, April 4, 2017

Today is Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, two state capitals — Springfield, Ill., and Madison, Wis. — voted to go dry. Women materially aided the "dry" win in Illinois' capital. The men voted "wet" by 1,877, but the women voted "dry" by 2,335. The dry victory in Springfield was the most formidable defeat the liquor interests had suffered in Illinois since the enactment of the local township option law and the law that permitted women to vote. The capital city had been considered substantially immune from the "dry" wave. Champaign and Urbana had been legally "dry" since 1907.

In 1967, Champaign schools Superintendent E.H. Mellon announced that the first head basketball coach at the new Champaign Centennial High School would be Bob Avery.

In 2002, the Illinois House put the brakes on a proposal to raise the truck speed limit to 65 mph in most areas of the state. In 1988, the state enacted separate speed limits for cars and trucks: 65 mph for the former and 55 mph for the latter.