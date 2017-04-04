Busey relocating 50 workers to downtown Urbana branch

Photo by: Ben Zigterman/The News-Gazette Busey Bank will move 50 more employees to its downtown Urbana building after it finishes renovations. Image

URBANA — Busey is spending $3 million to renovate its downtown Urbana location, making room for 50 employees it plans to relocate there.

Busey began renovations in March and hopes to complete them in August.

"Right now, we're spread among three different buildings in Champaign-Urbana. We're at University Avenue. We've got some people here. We've got some people out on Fox Drive in operations," Busey Wealth Management CEO Curt Anderson said. "So by moving here, we're creating a better experience for clients because we're able to work more collaboratively."

Busey's corporate headquarters will remain in Champaign, but once the renovations are complete, the Urbana location will be the headquarters of Busey Wealth Management, a subsidiary of the corporation.

Urbana didn't give any incentives to Busey to relocate the employees.

"It's a welcome surprise," Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said. "We're very happy that they're doing this."

Anderson said Urbana just made sense, given the company's history there.

"This is a very iconic, beautiful building, built in 1982," he said. "What's exciting for us is that Busey has been on this street corner for 150 years."

He added: "It seemed a natural fit. Urbana's been very good for us over the years, and it's exciting for us to bring some people back into the downtown area."

The first floor at 201 W. Main St. will remain a regular banking branch of Busey, Anderson said, but the second and third floors are being renovated with new offices, conference rooms and technology.

Busey Wealth Management is also moving because it has outgrown its other locations, Anderson said.

"By moving here, it allows us not only to meet our current needs, but to meet our growth needs as well," he said.

Busey expanded last year into St. Louis with the purchase of Pulaski Financial, and it recently announced plans to buy First Community Financial Partners in Chicago's southwest suburbs and South Side Bank in Peoria.

South Side Bank manages about $600 million in trust assets, so once that purchase is completed, Anderson said Busey Wealth Management will manage over $6 billion in assets.