Champaign man accused of possessing stolen laptop

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Torrence Drisdell, 19, of Champaign, arraigned Tuesday, April 4, 2017, on a single count of possession of stolen property.

URBANA — A 19-year-old Champaign man has been charged with possessing a laptop that was stolen from an Urbana home in January.

Torrence Drisdell, who listed an address in the 600 block of South Prairie Street, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of possession of stolen property.

Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said officers investigated a Jan. 21 break-in to a home in the 1100 block of East Florida Avenue in which the front door was forced open. Two computers, cash, a Sony Playstation and a backpack were stolen.

A Champaign computer business alerted police Jan. 24 that a man had come in with a laptop that they suspected had been stolen. That man was later identified as Drisdell.

Rutledge said Drisdell became aware that officers were looking for him and turned himself in to Urbana police on Monday.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Drisdell's bond at $3,000 for the felony offense and told him to be back in court May 2.