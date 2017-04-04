Champaign man charged with having Ecstasy, pot for sale

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Robert M. Dalton, 29, of Champaign, charged Friday, March 31, 2017, with manufacture or delivery of 171 tablets of Ecstasy and possession with intent to deliver more than 5 pounds of cannabis.

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had Ecstasy and cannabis intended for sale at his home could go to prison for up to 30 years if convicted of having the pills.

Robert M. Dalton, 29, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Garfield Street, was charged Friday with manufacture or delivery of 171 tablets of Ecstasy and possession with intent to deliver more than 5 pounds of cannabis.

He's being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court May 23.

Dalton was arrested Thursday by Champaign police, who had obtained a search warrant for his residence.

A police report said when officers went to serve the warrant that morning, a vehicle that was associated with Dalton left the house, so police followed it to an apartment complex on West Springfield Avenue and detained Dalton.

After being told of the search warrant, police said Dalton yelled at people in the complex to alert his girlfriend that police were on the way.

He then allegedly struggled with police as they tried to search and arrest him. They eventually found about $218 on him and about 3 ounces of suspected cannabis under the driver's seat of his car.

When police arrived at his home and were waiting for the door to be answered, they heard a window or screen door being opened or closed. Dalton's girlfriend answered and eventually admitted that she had thrown cannabis out a window.

The police report said officers found several bags containing a total of 4 ounces of cannabis, 82 pills of Ecstasy, and a digital scale outside the window.

Inside the house, they found more than $20,000 cash in a ceiling compartment.

They also found ammunition and loaded guns in the house and a car, but Dalton had a valid firearm owner's identification card, the report said.

A dog alerted to the presence of drugs in two cars in his driveway. In the trunk of one, police found a duffle bag containing five vacuum-sealed bags with a total of a little more than 5 pounds of cannabis and 89 pills of Ecstasy.

The charge alleging Dalton had the Ecstasy for sale is a Class X felony with penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years in prison, while the cannabis-related charge is a Class 1 felony, with penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.