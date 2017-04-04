Champaign police officers officially wearing body cameras

The Champaign Police Department is now among area law enforcement agencies who are using body cameras.

Twenty-three officers started wearing the cameras Tuesday after the department spent months of preparing, training, and putting together a policy on the cameras. The cameras are being worn on the upper torso.

That policy includes the process of notifying people that they are being recorded and how long the video will be kept in storage.

The video will kept for 90 days, unless flagged by an officer for various reasons, like an arrest, internal investigation, or discharge of a firearm. If that happens, the video will then be kept for two years or longer, if needed.

All 125 sworn police officers are expected to begin using the body cameras by July 1st.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the Rantoul Police Department are the other two agencies using body cameras in Champaign County, but other agencies in the county have researched the idea.