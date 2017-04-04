LIVE! Election Day '17

Video: Kacich: Election Day lookahead » more Videographer: The News-Gazette We asked Tom Kacich, who for 40 years has covered politics for The News-Gazette, for his thoughts ahead of Tuesday's wide-ranging elections. Other Related Content Our guide to Election Day '17

Updates from our stable of writers, photographers and podcasters throughout the day — and the area:

9:37 a.m.



Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten previewed election day on today's WDWS Morning Show. Click here to listen.



9 a.m.

Lines should be short at Champaign County polling places today.

County Clerk Gordy Hulten said that as of Monday, 5,529 people already had voted in today’s “consolidated” election.

That probably will end up being more than 20 percent of the anticipated 20,000 to 25,000 ballots cast in the county today.

Since 1999 the average turnout for a spring consolidated election in Champaign County is about 21,400.

The election probably most like today’s came in April 2009 when a countywide tax increase was on the ballot and the turnout was 26,309. That year a 1-cent countywide sales tax for schools was approved 53 percent to 47 percent. That generated one of the highest voter turnouts in recent years.

The greatest number of early voters this spring was at the county’s Brookens Administrative Center (1,829 voters) in east Urbana. The No. 2 location — 569 voters — was in southwest Champaign at the Meadowbrook Community Church.

— Tom Kacich





9 a.m.

Above: Tyler Uden, Lori Lilly and Marilyn Thomas are on hand early Tuesday to help voters at the Monticello Township 4 voting center in the Monticello Community Building.

Turnout is expected to be less than the last two elections, which featured a school referendum and the presidential race. A major ballot item for Monticello voters today is to choose a mayor from among three candidates.