Map of CU Fresh Start's future unveiled at meeting

CHAMPAIGN — The heads of CU Fresh Start, a project to curb gun violence, unveiled an overall implementation plan Monday that maps out the project's work until fall.

Tracy Parsons, Champaign's community relations manager, and Vivian Gray, CU Fresh Start project specialist, presented the plan at a Champaign Human Relations Commission meeting.

The Fresh Start project started last fall with a "call-in" intervention for residents who met criteria that make them susceptible to future gun violence. Those men were encouraged to leave violence behind and be rewarded with city support and services for rebuilding their lives.

Another "call-in" was conducted in March, and six of the nine attendees have remained completely engaged in quitting violence, Parsons said.

The implementation plan lays out all of Fresh Start's efforts, including "call-ins," until some of the project's money dries up this fall. One of those efforts is analyzing data on the project's processes and effects. To do this, Parsons said, the city is in final contract negotiations to hire a new researcher "very, very soon."

"We're working to eliminate violence and completely documenting and collecting data around the process," Parsons said. "We want to be a best-practice community."

The implementation plan is set to culminate in creating a final strategic plan to further combat gun violence in a structural and systemic way. Gray said this can "build a case for long-term sustainable commitment to addressing (gun violence.)" He noted that it's better to frame the restraint of gun violence as a way of life, rather than a program.

Before it ends, the implementation plan has interim measures to cut down on crime. Those include the establishment of a multi-disciplinary team to have criminal justice agencies, community groups and social service agencies work together, in addition to having an inter-agency enforcement group of those working in police, probation, parole, prosecution and other related areas. It's called the Street Crimes Task Force, and it uses intelligence-led work to address known criminal offenders and hot spots of criminal activity.

Parsons said Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb confirmed that there are cliques and groups forming around neighborhoods and family associations that contribute to violence by retaliating at each other. He said the cliques predominantly contain black males from the ages of 18 to 28, who often transfer between the different groups.

"We have to be comfortable saying that as a community," Parsons said, referring to the offending groups. "We have to be honest in saying we need engagement activities for them."