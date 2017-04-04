March drier, warmer than usual, but no records set

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Crystal Castellano and her boyfriend, John Neubaum, both of Potomac, take in the blossoming cherry trees March 28 near Japan House on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

CHAMPAIGN — For the third month in a row and the 17th out of the last 19, temperatures were above average last month in Champaign-Urbana.

And the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says there's a good chance April will be above average in Illinois and most of the rest of the country as well.

Temperatures at the Illinois State Water Survey station in Champaign were 3.1 degrees above the long-term monthly mean of 43 degrees in March. The highest reading during the month was 77 degrees on March 24. The lowest was 14 on March 15. No record highs or lows were set in March in C-U.

Although it was a warmer-than-normal month, it wasn't abnormally warm. It tied for 32nd place among the 129 Marches in local weather history.

Precipitation was about a half-inch below the normal of 2.38 inches in March, the second month in a row with below-average precipitation. The deficit for 2017 so far is 1.72 inches. Last year finished with 1-inch deficit.

Snowfall in March totalled 2 inches, bringing the total for the December-March period to 8.1 inches. The average snowfall during those four months is 21.8 inches.

Typically, the date of the last spring frost in Champaign-Urbana is about April 13, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center in Champaign. The median date of the last spring hard freeze (28 degrees) is April 5.

But the last date in March with a subfreezing low was March 23 (29 degrees). And the lowest forecast temperature in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service forecast, is 33 degrees on Friday morning.