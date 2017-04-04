Poll position: 65 area towns to vote on their leaders

Not 150 days since the last election, it's back to the polls today for voters in area communities from Fisher to Fithian. This time, the only presidential hopefuls on the ballot are those running for village president. And the lone possibility of a monumental Republican upset lies in Rex Bradfield's bid to beat Democrat Diane Marlin in Urbana. Among the mayoral storylines we'll be following throughout the day on news-gazette.com and WDWS 1400-AM:

— At least 14 area cities and villages in the five-county area will elect a new leader by day's end. Eight of those are in Champaign County, where incumbents have either opted to step aside and give someone else a try (including Fisher's Milt Kelly, Pesotum's Cheryl Smitley and Tolono's Jeff Holt) or lost in the primary (Urbana's Laurel Prussing).

— We can tell you who'll be running 35 area communities before the first ballot is even cast this morning. That's how many one-person mayoral or village president races there are in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties. The sure things include two candidates who already have the jobs as mid-term appointees (Mahomet's Sean Widener, Oakwood's Clayton Woodard) and the successor to St. Joseph's mayor of four-plus decades (B.J. Hackler mentee Tami Fruhling-Voges).

— Voters in 16 towns have a choice for mayor. In Georgetown and Villa Grove, they have four options. In Rantoul, they have three — including the current mayor (Chuck Smith), the mayor he unseated four years ago (Neal Williams) and a member of the village board (Gary Wilson).

— The four-year terms of Champaign's one-term mayor (Deb Feinen) and Danville's four-term boss (Scott Eisenhauer) aren't up until 2019. Those two cities are among 11 in the area sitting out this mayoral election cycle.