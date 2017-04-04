So long, stack

Photo by: Vanda Bidwell/The News Gazette The Abbott Power Plant in Champaign on Monday June 28, 2010.

CHAMPAIGN — One of the 197-foot concrete stacks that define Abbott Power Plant is being dismantled to make way for a new high-efficiency gas boiler system.

The 77-year-old south stack will be taken down piece by piece in coming weeks, with preparation work already under way. The project is to be completed over the summer.

Abbott is replacing the recently decommissioned stack and two 1970s boilers with two new low-emission, high-efficiency gas boilers, according to University of Illinois Facilities and Services.

The new boilers, which use shorter stacks, are scheduled to be in operation by December.

The original north stack remains in use for other boilers and will be unaffected by the project. Steam and electricity production service to campus buildings and plant access for educational tours and research will also continue as usual.

Mike Larson, director of utilities production for the campus, said in a release that the project is a significant step in a five-year project to increase steam production capacity, improve plant reliability and energy-efficiency, and reduce emissions.

Crews from Omega Demolition, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified subcontractor of project coordinator Barton Malow Co., will dismantle the stack.

They will build climbing platforms that can move down as the work progresses on the stack, which has a base diameter of 15 feet and tapers to 9 feet at the top.

Crews will first remove and contain peeling exterior paint, then use hammers to break the stack into small sections. They will contain any dust created and deliver waste to an approved disposal site.

Affiliated Engineers Inc. is the project engineering firm, and Environmental Design International is the environmental consultant.

Originally built in 1941, Abbott supplies 88 percent of the energy demand for the Urbana campus. More than 250 campus buildings use the steam produced at Abbott for heating. The cogeneration facility simultaneously produces both steam and electricity for the campus.