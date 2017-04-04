UI makes winter-session classes permanent

URBANA — A pilot program that allowed students to take courses during winter break for the past three years will now be part of the permanent schedule at the University of Illinois.

A winter class session will be added to the academic calendar starting in 2017-18, following the campus Academic Senate's approval of the change Monday.

The UI has had summer-session and "intersession" classes — between summer classes and the spring or fall semesters — for many years.

In 2014-15, the UI experimented with a new winter session: online courses offered by UI faculty during the four-week break between the fall and spring semesters, from Dec. 22, 2014, through Jan. 16, 2015.

The idea was to give students more flexibility so they could complete their degrees on time.

It proved fairly popular and grew from eight classes offered in 2014-15 with 764 students to 24 courses this year offered by seven colleges, with 1,558 students. A total of 2,965 students completed courses during the three-year pilot.

The sessions also brought in much-needed revenue — about $5.8 million during the three-year pilot, according to UI figures. The largest share, about $3.78 million, went to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, followed by $1.2 million to the College of Business.

In follow-up surveys, students said they took winter session classes to lighten their course load in future semesters, finish their degree quickly, focus on one class, stay on track for graduation, meet general education requirements or stay busy during break.

This academic year, 79 percent of the students rated the quality as "good" or "excellent," and 88 percent said the quality of interaction with the professor was the same or better than face to face.

In their comments, students said the course made them focus on time management and pushed them academically. But some also said communication with instructors wasn't always consistent, the course material was rushed and the courses were expensive.

Tuition for the winter session is designed to cover instructional costs and is assessed per credit hour, as it is for summer session courses. Last year (2015-16), the rates ranged from $362 to $409 per credit hour for Illinois residents, and up to $907 per hour for nonresidents.

Changing course

Initially, the winter session included introductory courses in economics, sociology and atmospheric sciences, as well as upper-level business administration courses such as international business and the legal environment of business.

The program has since added courses in astronomy, geology, media and cinema studies, psychology, political science, advertising, computer science, dance, music and contemporary health, among others.

The senate's Educational Policy Committee endorsed Monday's proposal but also had some concerns. Because some challenging courses aren't suited for the compressed time frame, the panel suggested winter session classes should mostly be introductory or broad general-education courses.

It also suggested revenue-sharing for departments that can't offer winter courses; a "consumer protection warning" for students about the challenging nature of the course; a one-course limit per student each session; and stronger steps to prevent cheating in the online courses and exams.

The panel also wants the winter session to have roughly the same number of class days from year to year, starting the first weekday immediately following the conclusion of fall final exams.

Because the length of the winter break varies with the annual calendar, that may involve overlapping with the spring semester, the committee said. For example, next year's break would allow 18 class days, whereas the 2019-20 winter break would have room for 23, the committee noted.

Survey says

According to this year's follow-up survey:

— For 45 percent of the students, the course satisfied a general education requirement; for 29 percent, it was an elective; and for 26 percent, it was a core course in their major.

— About half the students found their course to be at least moderately difficult, but the majority (84 percent) were confident they had learned the material well enough to be able to explain it to someone else.

— On average, students spent 13.5 hours per week on coursework, but it varied from five hours a week to as much as 26.8 hours per week for the same number of credit hours.

— Most students (61 percent) lived in Illinois, but outside Champaign-Urbana, during the course session.

The senate also voted Monday to formally allow faculty who aren't part of the tenure system to be elected to the senate from all academic departments.

About 38 of the 84 units that elect senators already include non-tenure-track, or "specialized," faculty in the voting, but not the rest. The senate currently has about 200 faculty members, 50 students and eight academic professional representatives.