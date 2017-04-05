Danville code enforcers, building inpectors form union

DANVILLE — The city of Danville's code enforcement and building inspectors have organized and are now represented by the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said the city received a letter Friday informing administrators that the seven inspectors have formed their own bargaining unit and the city has until today to set a date to begin negotiating a contract with them. Eisenhauer said there were rumors that other city workers not already represented by a bargaining unit might also join IBEW Local 538.

"We will now have to start negotiating a contract with these seven," said Eisenhauer, who blamed recent discussions during city council meetings about non-union-employee salary increases as a reason for workers considering union representation.

"As aldermen continue to talk about treating non-union employees differently than union employees, there will be more and more conversation among non-union employees about how to become unionized," Eisenhauer said Wednesday.

During Tuesday night's council meeting, Alderman Rickey Williams Jr. proposed removing from the budget all non-union salary increases — a total of $31,000, which would fund a 2 percent pay bump for each of the city's 33 non-union employees in the new fiscal year that begins May 1.

Williams said aldermen should not give out raises because some positions are being eliminated altogether in across-the-board cuts and because many taxpayers in the city are struggling financially and not receiving salary increases.

Eisenhauer disagreed, saying that union employees would be receiving salary increases of 2 to 3 percent in the next fiscal year, so it's not fair to make the city's non-union employees take a wage freeze.

William's motion failed to pass, with only three of the 12 aldermen present voting for it.

Eisenhauer said Wednesday that the city should be consistent across the board, and if union groups take a wage freeze, then non-union employees would be expected to do the same.

"But I'm not going to advocate that non-union employees — who, by the way, are also a group who are saving us considerable money and are highly productive in their work — should take a freeze when their union coworkers are enjoying 2-3 percent increases," Eisenhauer said. "And when you make statements like that, you drive employees to unionize."

The organizing of city inspectors increases to seven the number of separate bargaining units representing the more than 200 city workers who are in a union.

Other bargaining units include police officers, police commanders, firefighters, public-works laborers, Danville Mass Transit employees, clerical workers, and now, city inspectors.