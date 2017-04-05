Danville pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

DANVILLE — A 70-year-old Danville man who was struck by a car near the Village Mall on Tuesday has died.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said George Bell Jr. of Danville died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Carle Foundation Hospital's Critical Care Unit in Urbana, where he was airlifted following the accident at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on North Vermilion Street.

Mr. Bell was attempting to cross Vermilion from the west to the east in the 2800 block of North Vermilion, where the Village Mall is located, when he was struck by a southbound car driven by a 26-year-old Danville woman, who had two children in the vehicle with her, according to Thomason, who is not releasing the name of the driver.

Thomason said Mr. Bell, who was not within a crosswalk when he was struck, was taken to the hospital by Arrow Ambulance and later airlifted to Carle.

Thomason said the driver and passengers in the car were not injured, and the driver will not be ticketed. He said the emphasis in this incident is that Mr. Bell was not within a designated crosswalk where it is legal to cross a street.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Bell died from multiple traumatic injuries he received from being struck by the vehicle. No autopsy will be performed, and an inquest may be held at a later date.