The Great Outdoors: Turkey season, great angling, full-moon hike

On Wednesdays, staff writer Tracy Crane shows her wildlife side. Email tips to tcrane@news-gazette.com.

1,541: Turkeys harvested statewide during the Illinois Youth Turkey Season, including two by young Tuscola hunters Jessie Martin and Hunter Branca on March 25 in Jefferson County. A total of 5,601 youth turkey permits were issued (4,761 in '16) with harvest totals of 776 (first weekend) and 765 (second). Totals in area counties included Champaign 6, Edgar 3, Iroquois 10 and Vermilion 11.

4.88: There's been much buzz about the 4-pound, 8.8-ounce crappie Ryan Povolish caught March 28 on Kincaid Lake in southern Illinois fishing with Strike King chatter bait near weeds in about 6 feet of water. It's a state record for either a black crappie or hybrid crappie (geneticists are working to confirm which species, according to IDNR biologists). If it's a black crappie, Povolish will break a 40-year-old record set at Rend Lake. And the hybrid record was set in 2008 at a Jefferson County farm pond.

Terry Davis has been helping anglers haul in their limit on Clinton Lake, where he started a crappie fishing guide service — Feel The Thump — last October. The Bloomington-based guide takes up to three people at a time, mostly on weekends.

"It's a great crappie lake," Davis said, adding that right now, crappie fishing "is on fire" and should only get better through May.

2: Fish that local outdoorsman Marcus Chenoweth of Catlin caught opening day of Illinois' trout program. Chenoweth reports that April 1 "wasn't fooling" for catching rainbow trout at Clear Pond at Kickapoo State Park, one of 52 Illinois sites stocked with trout, including Lake of the Woods in Champaign County. Young and old surrounded the waters eager to catch their limit of five trout, Chenoweth said.

7:30: The time Lara Darling will lead the first Full Moon Hike at Kennekuk County Park in Vermilion County on April 11. Darling, a Vermilion County Conservation District educator, said she plans new events each year and has always wanted to do a night hike.

"I'm amazed at how bright everything is at night when there's a full moon. You almost don't even need a flashlight, because it's just so bright," said Darling, who will try to call in some owls, look for bats (if the weather is warm enough) and talk about the Native American connection to the full moon on the hourlong free jaunt.