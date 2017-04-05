Local legend wins on last ballot

Photo by: The News-Gazette Rittenhouse

BEMENT — In a fitting tribute to one of the area's longest-serving public officials, Joe Rittenhouse was elected to another term as Bement Township's road commissioner Tuesday night — two days after he passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Mr. Rittenhouse ran unopposed, as usual. No one would dare take on the man who'd been on the job for 55 of his 76 years, becoming one of the state's youngest highway commissioners when first elected in 1962.

"I have been told that Joe was the longest-running Illinois township highway commissioner in the state of Illinois," said Charlie Montgomery, who holds the same job in nearby Monticello Township and considers Mr. Rittenhouse a "legend" in his line of work who went about the job with a passion second to none.

"Joe had a very unique relationship with the agricultural community in Bement Township when it came to the maintenance of the rural roads and the dedicated road easements," Montgomery said. "Because of Joe's strong personality, he definitely had the farming community's respect, whether they liked him or not."

When it became known that he'd passed, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot. The election went on "as usual," County Clerk Jennifer Harper said, and a replacement will be appointed by the township board at its May meeting.

Mr. Rittenhouse was Bement through and through — a 47-year member of the Bement Masonic Lodge and a charter member of the Piatt County Historical Society who served for 58 years on the Bement Fire Protection District.

And no one knew Piatt County roads like him, colleagues said.

"He was a very nice and very knowledgeable person," said Blue Ridge Highway Commissioner Rob Harper. "He will be greatly missed."

Added Willow Branch Township Highway Commissioner Matt Wilhelm: “The way to sum up Joe (Rittenhouse) would have to be a man who dedicated his life to the service of the people in Bement Township. The knowledge and experience he had is something most highway commissioners could only dream of.

"He will be missed and will never be able to be replaced but his contributions and dedication to the people of his township will never be forgotten."