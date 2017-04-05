Man gets 18 years for cocaine found in underwear

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lyarron T. Emers, 35, of Champaign, sentenced Wednesday, April 5, 2017, to 18 years in prison after being convicted Feb. 16 of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, his fifth felony.

URBANA — A man who had about a half-ounce of cocaine in his buttocks in the deli where he worked last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The conviction marks the fifth felony for Lyarron T. Emers, 35, and his fifth trip to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A Champaign County jury convicted Emers, who listed an address on Joanne Lane in Champaign, in February of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force members found 14.3 grams of cocaine on Emers on March 23, 2016.

Testimony revealed that police went to Emers' workplace to arrest him in connection with a home invasion earlier that month in which an Urbana woman was beaten.

Charges related to that were dismissed in the wake of Emers' drug conviction, but Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach had Champaign police Detective Jim Bednarz testify about what he learned from the victim.

The 34-year-old woman told Bednarz that she met Emers at a Champaign bar March 9 and agreed to leave with him in his SUV. They drove around a while and ended up at a home in the 1000 block of West Tremont Street in Champaign, where the woman happened to know one of the men there.

Bednarz testified that the woman said Emers her repeatedly if she would have sex with him but she declined. She asked him to take her back to her car at the bar. They had been at the house about an hour when Emers couldn't find his cellphone and said he was missing cash.

Photographic evidence

After the pair looked for those items in the house and his vehicle without finding them, the woman said Emers accused her of taking the phone and cash and began hitting her on both sides of her head and face with closed fists.

"She ran back in the house and curled up in a ball on the couch. He then hit her with a belt at least 20 times," Bednarz said.

The detective said two other men in the house corroborated the woman's assertion, as did photographs that Bednarz took of her two days after the beating. They showed taht her face and arms were bruised and scraped.

On March 10, the woman went to the Urbana store where Emers worked, saw his SUV in the parking lot and called police. They developed Emers as a suspect and put together a photo lineup from which she identified him as the man who had beaten her.

It was when Emers was detained at his job that day that police found a plastic bag with multiple rocks of cocaine in his underwear.

A search of a house on Crestwood Point in Champaign where Emers stayed with the mother of his child turned up several items of drug paraphernalia used in the sale of cocaine. Those included plastic bags, scales with cocaine residue and Inositol, a supplement commonly used as a cutting agent.

Emers' attorney, Leroy Cross of Chicago, argued that Emers had the cocaine for personal use, but the jury did not agree.

Emers: 'I hope you repent'

Banach urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 30 years, noting 14 grams of cocaine was "well above the minimum threshold of 1 gram" needed to sustain the charge of which he was convicted.

He also cited Emers' criminal record, which began with juvenile convictions for aggravated battery and a weapons violation, then progressed to adult convictions for robbery, aggravated battery, drug possession, drug delivery and driving under suspension. Emers was on parole at the time of his arrest, Banach said.

Cross argued at length that a long prison stint would not rehabilitate Emers and reminded the judge that Banach had offered Emers a six-year prison sentence to plead guilty. That was the minimum Emers could have received.

He called Banach's sentencing recommendation a "jury tax," tantamount to extra punishment for exercising his right to a trial.

"If he wasn't that big of a threat before, he isn't now," Cross said.

When asked if he had anything to say before sentencing, Emers asked Ladd a few questions about appealing his case, then said, "I forgive you guys for your trespasses and I hope you repent."

Judge: 'Unacceptable'

Ladd made note of Emers' lengthy record and his unwillingness to cooperate with the probation officer preparing a presentence report.

She said nothing that the woman had done justified Emers' response.

"He chased that woman back into the residence until she curled into a ball, then beat her with his fists and beat her with a belt 20 times, degrading her in the most humiliating way," Ladd said.

She said she found it "troubling" that Emers would bring his cocaine, and all the dangers attendant with the sale of it, to a public store where families shopped.

"The court has an obligation to make clear to others so inclined this is unacceptable," she said.

In addition to the 18 years in prison, Emers was sentenced to three years of parole and ordered to pay a street-value fine of $1,430.