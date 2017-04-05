Man hit by vehicle in Danville in serious condition

DANVILLE — A pedestrian is in very serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Vermilion Street in Danville, according to Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

He said the man was attempting to cross from the west side of the street to the east at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Vermilion Street in Danville, where the Village Mall is located, when he was struck by a southbound car.

Thomason said the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he was struck, was rushed to the hospital by Arrow Ambulance and later airlifted to an Urbana hospital. He said the driver and passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The accident is still under investigation, he said, but no citations have been issued, and no other details of the accident are being released at this time.