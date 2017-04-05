So long, Abbott stack

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The south stack of the University of Illinois' Abbott Power Plant, shown at right in the photo above taken Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Champaign, will be dismantled over the summer.

CHAMPAIGN — The campus skyline is about to change, but not from another apartment high-rise.

One of the two concrete stacks that define Abbott Power Plant is being dismantled to make way for a new high-efficiency gas boiler system.

The 197-foot south stack will be taken down piece by piece in the coming weeks, with preparation work already underway. The project is to be completed over the summer.

Abbott is replacing the recently decommissioned 77-year-old stack and two 1970s boilers with two new low-emission, high-efficiency gas boilers, according to University of Illinois Facilities and Services.

The new boilers, which use shorter stacks, are scheduled to be in operation by December.

The original north stack remains in use for coal-fired boilers and will be unaffected by the project. Steam and electricity production service to campus buildings will continue as usual, as will educational tours and research at the plant.

Mike Larson, director of utilities production, said the $22.5 million project is a significant step in a five-year master plan to increase steam production capacity, improve plant reliability and energy-efficiency, and reduce emissions.

“It’s been several years in the making,” he said Tuesday.

Another boiler was replaced last year. All three were past their useful life, he said.

The new boilers run on natural gas, with fuel oil as an emergency backup, Larson said.

The $22.5 million project includes the boilers, piping, electrical work, stack removal, money for contingencies and other new equipment, including boiler pumps and two “de-aerators” to remove oxygen from water before it goes into the boilers.

Crews from Omega Demolition, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified subcontractor of project coordinator Barton Malow Co., will dismantle the stack.

They will build climbing platforms that can move down as work progresses on the stack, which has a base diameter of 15 feet and tapers to 9 feet at top.

Crews will first remove and contain peeling exterior paint, then use hammers to break the stack into small sections. They will contain any dust created and deliver waste to an approved disposal site.

Affiliated Engineers Inc. is the project engineering firm, and Environmental Design International is the environmental consultant.

Originally built in 1941, Abbott supplies 88 percent of the energy demand for the Urbana campus. More than 250 buildings use the steam produced at Abbott for heating. The co-generation facility produces both steam and electricity for the campus.