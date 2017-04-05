Teacher of the Week: Chris Townsend

Photo by: Payton Tackett, Monticello High School sophomore Retiring Monticello High School business teacher Chris Townsend helps Katy O'Connor with an accounting assignment this week at the school. Image

This week, meet Chris Townsend, who left the world of retail after four years to teach business classes at Monticello High School. Townsend, who also teaches computer concepts and consumer education, has also coached at least one sport every year during his tenure.

He will retire at the end of the school year after 33 years in education.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Kay Kleiss, my physics and chemistry teacher at Tuscola High School. She was always concerned at seeing that every student achieved — long before that was an educational mantra. She also became my mother-in-law!

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention: I will usually stop a lesson and tell students that I am sorry to interrupt their conversations because it would be rude to interrupt someone else who is talking. They usually get the message.

Three items I have on my desk: Laptop, water glass and purple grading pens.

Teaching supply I can't live without: Computer simulations. My classes function much better when students can experience business decision-making in a hands-on environment.

Funniest question a student ever asked: I don't really have a funniest question, but I did have an accounting class that taped a centerfold onto my projection screen so that it would unfold when I went to use the screen.

Favorite pastime (other than grading, of course): Being with family and golfing are my main passions.

What's your early morning routine look like? I usually arrive at school at 7 a.m. for our 8:15 start. I got into the routine while coaching and having limited time after school to grade and prepare.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan? About an hour. Our block schedule has 84-minute class periods, so they require a variety of activities to keep students engaged.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most: It's a toss-up between accounting because I like a class that has definite use of the knowledge acquired or consumer education. I can pass on all the mistakes I have made in life.

The person I text the most is ... my wife, Kristi.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most: Sitting on the deck on a starry night.

The last good concert I attended was ... The Avett Brothers.

What's your classroom pet peeve? Students who are distracted by their phones during class.

The best day of the week is ... Friday. A weekend full of promise ahead.

One item on my bucket list: Playing golf with my grandson

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... an accountant or professional golf caddy.