Tom Kacich: Shimkus shows he can fight town hall

An organization known as the Charleston Women's March Huddle Group has invited U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville and his potential Democratic opponent, Carl Spoerer, to what it is calling a town-hall meeting later this month.

Problem is, says Shimkus' staff, he has a prior engagement and won't be at the Charleston meeting.

Just like the Illinois General Assembly, Congress will not be in session during the weeks of April 10 and April 17.

But Shimkus spokesman Jordan Haverly said the Charleston town hall — scheduled for 6 p.m. April 19 at the Carnegie Public Library — "was set up without our knowledge or involvement, suggesting to us that the organizers are more interested in the theatrics of a town hall than they are in actually hearing from the congressman."

Spoerer will be at the event, said Ellen Wolcott, a facilitator with the group.

This is the group's first town hall, she said, and it was "prompted by a lack of response from our representative in Congress, John Shimkus. He will only talk with people in small groups of two to four, which is not very efficient when you have 700,000 constituents."

Shimkus said last month that he has never done a town hall meeting in his 20 years in politics — and never will.

He said he prefers to meet with small groups of constituents.

"We meet one on one or in a group for maybe 20 minutes so that we can talk point-counterpoint across the table, agree to disagree. They don't always walk out happy, but at least we know where each other stands, and it's more of a respectful process," Shimkus said at the time.

Wolcott said the Charleston group is an outgrowth of the Women's March Organization that organized marches in Washington, D.C., and around the rest of the country in January. They started a "huddle group" in Charleston in early February. They had 22 women and men at their first meeting and have an email list of more than 70 people, she said.

Shimkus' 15th Congressional District is heavily Republican and is considered the most conservative congressional district in Illinois.

Rauner ads

Seen enough of that grating Bruce Rauner duct tape ad on television?

Hang in there; it'll be on at least through Sunday.

Rauner and his allies have spent more than $50,000 at WCIA, channel 3, for 99 spots, and almost $30,000 at WAND, channel 17, for about 75 commercials. Thousands more have been spent at other Illinois stations and cable television systems.

The big dog of Illinois politics is running spots a year before the primary election and 20 months before the general election to show that he can because he has plenty of money, and that he will spend whatever it takes to triumph in 2018.

Davis/Manar race?

State Sen. Andy Manar said last week that he wouldn't run for governor in 2018, but he didn't rule out a possible race for Congress in the 13th District.

If he did run, it likely would be against incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Interestingly, Manar's state Senate district lies almost entirely within Davis' congressional district.

And in those full counties where the two both ran in the 2014 election and essentially went head-to-head, Davis was the winner. Davis was opposed that year by Judge Ann Callis, a Democrat from Madison County. Manar was opposed by Republican Linda Little, a Macon County Board member.

In Christian County, for example, Davis got 8,953 votes to Manar's 5,571. In Macoupin County, Davis won 9,195 to 8,228. In Montgomery County, it was Davis' 5,660 to Manar's 4,327.

That doesn't mean Davis couldn't be beat by Manar — or anyone else, for that matter — but the fundamentals favor Davis.

Donald Trump won Manar's Senate district last fall by more than 16 percentage points.

And Trump won Davis' congressional district by a little more than 5 percent.

Iroquois Dems poll

The Iroquois County Democratic Party recently conducted an unscientific poll of voter choices in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Its poll of Facebook followers found that Chicago businessman and former University of Illinois Board of Trustees Chairman Chris Kennedy was tops with 79 percent of the very early vote. State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston was a distant second with 13 percent.

Some 1,933 people voted in the Facebook poll between March 19 and 24. But it was conducted before wealthy Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker jumped into the race (he's expected to do so this month).

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.