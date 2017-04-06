Alert neighbors kept Urbana house fire damage minimal

URBANA — Three members of an Urbana family worked together Tuesday night to alert their neighbors that the back of their house was on fire.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said the occupants of the split-level home in the 800 block of East McHenry Street got out of their house safely, and the fire was quickly doused.

"About 10:15 p.m., we got a call for the back of a house on fire," Edwards said. "When the first crew got there, there was smoke coming from the back. The fire was contained to the back of the house."

The family living nearby jumped to action. The mother saw the fire, the father called 911, and their son knocked on the occupants' door to alert them of the fire. They were not aware of it, Edwards said.

"They were very thankful," he said.

Edwards said by Wednesday morning investigators had not determined the cause. The fire started down low on the back side near the attached garage.

He said damage was estimated at $1,500.