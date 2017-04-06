Boneyard Arts Festival's latest adventure begins today

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Julie Fiscella glances at a peach, which is the inspiration for her work seen in her work space Wednesday at Ivy House Studio and Gallery in Champaign. Fiscella, who will show works from nine artists, including herself, was getting ready for the upcoming Boneyard Arts Festival. Image

Now in its 15th year, the Boneyard Arts Festival can be overwhelming to the neophyte or even seasoned culture vulture.

After all, there are more than 80 venues with something to see, hear and enjoy, starting this evening through Sunday.

The spring event began as a 13-venue gallery walk in Champaign and has expanded each year to take in Campustown, Urbana and the surrounding communities.

"Unlike other traditional festivals, where tents are lined up in a specific blocked-off area, the Boneyard transforms the entire community into a giant celebration of the arts for one special weekend," said Kelly White, executive director of 40 North 88 West Champaign County Arts Council, which organizes the massive annual event. "It not only provides a chance for the community to discover the amazing art that thrives in this area but also to explore new spaces and realize the value of collaboration between art and local business. It's a chance to demonstrate our unique personality — as individuals and as an entire community."

As usual, several hundred artists — from veteran to emerging to performance — will show off their talents.

"There is always something that surprises me, inspires me, humbles me and even heals me in some way," White said.

A printed guide as well as a new website dedicated solely to the festival outlines the steps participants may take to enjoy the events in Campustown this evening; Champaign and Urbana on Friday evening and Saturday; and area towns on Sunday.

Worth your while

Among the highlights to check out:

The Illini Hillel/Cohen Center for Jewish Life (503 E. John St., C) will feature "Creative Soles," a new project of Hillel social-work intern Drew McNamara, a University of Illinois senior, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m.

In "Creative Soles," clients of the Developmental Services Center created art on canvas shoes that will be sold. Part of the profits will go to the artists and the rest to further the Creative Soles mission. It's local, but McNamara hopes to make it a national effort.

The University YMCA (1001 S. Wright St., C) will host the group exhibition "Landscapes: Inherited, Revised and Restored," featuring work by accomplished painters Kim Curtis and Viktoria Ford and others. The reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Also fun to see is the working processes of UI master's of fine art degree candidates at the UI Graduate South Studios (2109 Griffith Drive, C). They open their studios from 7 to 9 p.m. today.

Group exhibitions are always fun and this year there will be a big one at the CU Woodshop Supply & School of Woodworking, one of actor Nick Offerman's favorite places to visit when in town.

The shop (1401 Parkland Court, C) has jumped into the Boneyard for the first time. Several artists will show paintings, sculptures and objects made from wood there, and there also will be chain-saw carving demos.

"I don't think we've ever had chain-saw carving at Boneyard so that's cool," White said.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The group show from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the "Home of the Twin City Derby Girls" at the old McKinley YMCA (500 W. Church St., C) will feature metal sculptures, paintings, screen prints and photography by several local artists.

Another interesting group exhibition at The Boys Club (312 N. Walnut St., C) will feature a video installation by Peggy Shaw; the new sound sculpture "Birdwirks" by Michael Meadows, who built it over two years and figured out how to siphon waters to make bird calls; giant photographs by Stacey Gross; and art by Jodi Birdwell and Anna Peters.

It's open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Another place to see different artists' work is the Lincoln Building (44 E. Main St., C). On the National Register of Historic Places, the five-story building is fun to visit during Boneyard, when artists open their studios to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A new space that's opened in time for Boneyard is the Ivy House Studio and Galleries (704 N. State St., C). Artist Julie Fiscella rents the home for studio space and is turning its first floor into a gallery.

There, she will show paintings, installations and mixed-media pieces by nine artists, among them herself, Rosalind Weinberg, Payel Kundu, Lori Fuller, Andrea Fanta, Chien-Yu Chen and Anna Poulsen. The reception will be from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and the venue will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Urbana is a great place to check out Friday evening because the Boneyard dovetails with Imbibe Urbana's First Friday events. Main Street downtown will be closed for Imbibe's Main Street Carnival, featuring fire dancing, juggling, hula-hooping, poi spinning, live art, live music and DJs, from 6 to 10 p.m.

There also will be an Imbibe Revelry Market from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cohen Building (136 W. Main St.), with more than 18 vendors selling jewelry, paintings, body-care products, pottery, photography, home goods and decor and cocktails.

Also in Urbana, inside Lincoln Square Village, International Galleries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will host the exhibit "Worlds Together," featuring photography, paintings and prints by Della Perrone and Sasha Rubel, whose work includes mesmerizing mandalas. The reception: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Urbana Public Arts Program will present free performances and activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boneyard Creek Crossing at Race and Griggs streets.

The ceramics artists who rent space at the Champaign-Urbana Potters Club (900 S. Race St., U) will demonstrate wheel-throwing and hand-building at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and the club will re-open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who like to shop for second-hand goods or are concerned with domestic violence issues might want to check out Connections inside Lincoln Square.

There, members of the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization will show art that represents the strength, resilience and determination of victims of domestic violence. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

White recommends three venues Sunday in Mahomet and Seymour: Kaffee Mahomet (202 Eastwood), from 1 to 3 p.m. will have a poetry reading and on display "The Process," a collection of handmade dolls and art that depicts inner cleansing through human hardships; Museum of the Grand Prairie (950 N. Lombard, Mahomet), from 1 to 5 p.m. will show work by artists who will be there in person, offering interactive art experiences for visitors, and live music; and the Smithhouse open house from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. at Lynn Smith's home studio/gallery (22 County Road 1800N, Seymour). It's in the woods; Smith will display and sell her photography and art there.

"The Smithhouse is such a fascinating place, out in the middle of nowhere," White said. "It's an unforgettable place to visit."