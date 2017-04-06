Champaign man charged with bank robbery

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Eric Motton

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly robbed a bank in that city Monday has been criminally charged.

Eric Motton, 50, of the 1000 block of North Neil Street was arrested at his home Wednesday after being identified from surveillance photos as the man who allegedly robbed the Busey Bank at 2011 W. Springfield Ave.

About 9 a.m., a man entered the bank and implied he had a gun but didn't display one as he demanded cash from an employee. He was given cash and ran to the west, Champaign police said. No one was physically harmed.

Tips to police led to the identification of Motton, who has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for burglary, theft, forgery and weapons and drug offenses.

He was charged Thursday with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony.