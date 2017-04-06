Champaign man faces indecent solicitation charges

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to persuade two girls to perform sex acts on him earlier this week is in the county jail.

Johnnie Gillon, 41, who listed an address in the 700 block of Bethume Court, was charged Wednesday with two counts of indecent solicitation and one of public indecency.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said two girls, ages 12 and 16, were seated in a fast-food restaurant in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by Gillon, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Rietz said the girls told Champaign police that the man tried to get them to go into a bathroom and perform sex acts with him. They told him their ages yet he persisted in propositioning them, Rietz said.

After the girls told him they would not comply, he allegedly exposed his genitals and began fondling himself.

The girls left the restaurant and Gillon allegedly followed them. They went into a nearby gas station and called 911.

Police found Gillon nearby and the girls identified him as the man who had approached them.

Rietz said the older girl used her cellphone to record a portion of interaction with the man.

Rietz said Gillon is on probation for an aggravated assault conviction and had other convictions dating to 1997 for battery, aggravated battery, theft, theft with a prior theft conviction and unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Gillon at $50,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the girls and to be back in court May 9.