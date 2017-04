Club listings, April 6-13, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Patrons enjoy themselves at Lu & Denny's on Saturday night in Tolono while listening to Lucas Rund and Dave Cooper perform. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, April 6

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Cody Calkins, 6 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Jordan and Jill (Acoustic Happy Hour), 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Thriftworks, Edamame and Payam Imani, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Matt Stewart and Jon Lecouris, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic" (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois #2 Big Band, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 7

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: El Guapo (The Boneyard Arts Festival; also featuring art of Phil Strang), 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: CLAW (Champaign Ladies Amateur Wrestling), with guests, Kowabunga! Kid, Tara Terra and DJ Meggie MaRu (benefit show for R.A.C.E.S.), 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Jill and Jordan Greenlee, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Bones Jugs, Growler, Chickadee Sermom, 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Killer of Giants (Ozzy Osbourne tribute band), Rockaway Beach, 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Jury's Out (rock), 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: Family Matters Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Piano Bar, 5 p.m.; Katie Flynn, 8 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Nickel and Dimes, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Wreckless Whiskey (country), 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Champaign Freight (classic rock and country), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 8

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: J.A.M., 4 p.m., and Katie Flynn Quartet (jazz/ Boom's featured music artist of The Boneyard Arts Festival; also featuring art of Phil Strang), 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Victor Wooten Trio, featuring Dennis Chambers, drums, and Bob Franceschini, saxophone, with Brainchild, 7:30 p.m.; MAKO (DJ set), 10:30 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Andy Baylor and Gloria Roubal, 6:30 p.m.; Stand-Up Comedy Show with Champaign-Urbana Comedy, featuring Dave Waite (who has been on Comedy Central, "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Last Comic Standing" and Bob and Tom), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: The Underwerewolves, Acme Principle, Lonely Trailer, 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Ryan Ideus and Feudin' Hillbillys, Murphy500, 8 p.m.

HUBER'S: New Twang City, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Almost "A" Quintet, 2 p.m.; Laurence Hobgood Trio, 5 p.m.; Porchfire, 9 p.m. (Boneyard Arts Festival).

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Love Sign, 8 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Rose Bowl 23rd Anniversary Party with Caleb Cook Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

301 MONGOLIA: The Live Jukebox solo edition (David Howie plays all your requests), 6 p.m.

VFW POST NO. 630, Urbana: Britt Black, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, April 9

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal (rock, blues, and jazz), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, April 10

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided/bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Poets at The Post, 7 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 11

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Andy, 6:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO, Champaign: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Jensen Brothers, 7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 12

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank N Sass, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSG Trio, 6 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Rated Ralph's Trivia Night with host, Ralph Roether (team check-in, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.; prizes awarded, 9:30 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 13

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: The Live Jukebox Show (All requests with David Howie and Lou DiBello), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Katie Flynn, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.