The Health Reporter Is In: April 6, 2017

Q: Since hospitals and clinics are all over social media, is it considered OK these days to friend and message your doctor on Facebook?

A: Social media can be a good communication and education tool for medical providers, and it can also lead to liability and privacy issues if it's misused.

Say you message a doctor about your symptoms on a personal/family page and it goes unread for days.

Say a doctor offers some friendly advice to a Facebook friend about a health concern and it's read and shared by other people.

What doctors have been advised on this issue by the American Medical Association Code of Medical Ethics is to use privacy settings to safeguard their personal information and to "consider separating personal and professional content online."

So go ahead and like your hospital/physician/clinic Facebook pages if you want. But unless you and Dr. X have a personal friendship outside the exam room, rethink sending a friend request to the doc's personal Facebook page.

Here's what two medical providers in the community who have had some patient friend requests had to say.

"Normally I don't do that. I don't accept," said Dr. Feiteng Su, a psychiatrist with Presence Medical Group said.

He'd rather communicate with patients in person, or on the phone, he said.

Katy Scheiding, a nurse practitioner in Christie Clinic's obstetrics and gynecology department, also generally doesn't accept patient friend requests on Facebook, she said.

"I think it maybe just crosses some boundaries," she said. "It's nice to have a personal life of your own."

But there are other ways to connect for information.

Scheiding advised Christie Clinics patients to also consider using the clinic's online patient portal. She checks that every day and answers her patient messages, she said. If you've got a question in the middle of the night, for example, go ahead and send it then and she'll see it in the morning, she said.

Patients should also be aware that Christie Clinic and Carle have social media policies for their employees to follow.

Christie Clinic, for example, doesn't permit its doctors and nurses to have their own professional sites. The clinic does, however, leave decisions on how to handle personal social media connections with patients up to the medical providers, said Jenna Koss, Christie's marketing and public relations manager.

That's because their patients can also be friends and neighbors, she said.

"We just appreciate them using their best judgement," she said.

Patients should also be aware that Christie Clinic's Facebook page is for sharing information and connecting with patients, and it's monitored hourly by public relations staff, not a doctor, Koss advised.

It's not the correct forum to share symptoms, ask for a diagnosis or an appointment. Remember thousands of people will see your post!

Here's a bit about Carle's policy, according to Carle spokeswoman Laura Mabry:

"Carle regularly advises employees on how to best maintain a presence on social media, should they choose to do so, while also addressing our essential obligation to keep patients' personal health information confidential. While Carle encourages employees not to be Facebook friends — or make similar connections on other social media platforms — with their patients, we understand that in communities our size, it's common for providers to be friends with their patients outside the social media sphere."

Carle employees aren't permitted to give medical advice to patients from personal social media accounts, but can serve as patient education advocates in the general sense on social media, she said.

"In other words, we appreciate when health system employes share and comment on quality information on social media that is value to our community," she said.

And finally, Mabry said, Carle welcomes observations, comments and questions on its Facebook and Twitter sites, "but encourage patients to address plan-of-care inquiries directly with their provider or through the secure MyCarle.com website."