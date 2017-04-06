Nursing home residents angry, tearful after votes

Photo by: The News-Gazette The Champaign County Nursing Home in Urbana.

URBANA — One day after voters decided in favor of selling the Champaign County Nursing Home and against tripling the property-tax rate to support the facility, county officials were planning their next moves.

But at the nursing home, staff members were trying to comfort residents who were upset about the vote.

The proposal to raise the property-tax rate from about 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 10 cents per $100 lost 55.9 percent to 44.1 percent. And a separate question authorizing the county board to sell or dispose of the nursing home was approved, by almost the same margin, 54 percent to 46 percent.

"We had a few residents who were quite upset," said Karen Noffke, the administrator of the facility. "We had residents in tears today. They're concerned that they're going to have to move."

There's no plan to close the nursing home, officials insist. And any sale or transfer of the property is probably about a year away.

But the facility's 160 or so residents and 200-plus employees are concerned, she said.

"We had members of our social-services staff talk to them," Noffke said.

A letter will go out today to nursing home residents and family members from county Administrator Rick Snider and county board Chairman C. Pius Weibel, aimed at explaining the process for disposing of the nursing home, she said.

Snider said his agenda also includes stabilization, management and financing for the home, even before he can start working on its sale or transfer.

"Initially, we're going to want to focus on stabilization. I'll be meeting with employees over at the nursing home to explain what the vote meant Tuesday and how we plan to go forward from here," Snider said. "Also, we'll begin talking about the technical details of separating the property from the county so it can be sold or transferred to another entity."

'A big unknown'

Jack Anderson, the county board member who also chairs the nursing home advisory board, said one of the first things he wants to do is work on consolidating sections of the facility.

Noffke said that process already has begun, but about 13 residents still needed to be moved before one of the facility's wings could be closed.

"We need to do some consolidations in the building and cut some of our costs there. That won't place anybody outside of the home. We have enough vacancies that we can accomplish that," Anderson said. "Then we'll have to present to the county board some other options and outline the financial impacts of those and the procedural process involved."

He said his primary concern is ensuring that the nursing home's financial problems don't spread to the rest of county government.

"Everything we're doing over there is costing the county, and we need to make sure the sheriff has patrol cars and that we have people who work in the jail and that we can provide for inmates and that the coroner can do autopsies," Anderson said. "The nursing home loses money every month to the tune of around $100,000 or so, plus its debt losses.

"The quicker we move on this, the more quickly we can stop the hemorrhaging and make it a little more manageable."

Anderson reiterated that he doesn't want to see the nursing home closed.

"We've made it clear going into this that it's never been our intention to close the nursing home. Whether the county operates it or a private entity or a nonprofit entity, the intent is to keep the nursing home operating," he said. "At this point, there's no reason for anybody to think that their jobs are in jeopardy.

"But people are going to have their concerns. And I can only assuage them so much. The reality is that there's a big unknown out there as this moves forward."

'Very complicated'

Snider said he also needs to begin planning for the facility's interim management and its financial future.

A contract with the home's private management company expires June 30 and is unlikely to be renewed. And it's not likely a single manager can be found for what is likely a short-term job, he said.

"We'll be talking about our options," Snider said.

Financially, he said, the county needs to reduce the home's accounts payable, which stood at $3.3 million in January.

Both he and Anderson said that time is running out for the county to try to set up a not-for-profit organization — which had been suggested in February by consultant Ron Aldrich.

"It's not too late, but it's very complicated. It's kind of like management by committee because you're going to have a lot of interests in there. It won't be one nonprofit. As I understand it, the thought is it would be a consortium of nonprofits," Anderson said. "I'm not opposed to that, but it has some inherent issues. There'd be so many overlapping interests and responsibilities in such an arrangement. It would take a long legal document to figure that one out."

Snider said any such arrangement would have to be initiated by county board members "and would have to be worked on pretty quickly to remain a viable option."

An analysis of the vote on the nursing home questions shows that most Champaign and Urbana precincts were pro-nursing home, both for the tax increase and against the sale.

But in the rural areas of the county, the vote was solidly the other way. In Ogden 2, a precinct that votes at the Royal Community Building, nearly 90 percent of voters opposed the tax increase and 92.5 percent favored selling the nursing home.