Renovators charged in theft of copper from Champaign apartments

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Marc Gilliland, 47, of Thomasboro, charged in late March with felony theft in the theft of copper from a Champaign apartment complex. Image

URBANA — Two men working on renovations at a Champaign apartment complex have been charged in connection with the theft of copper from some of the units there.

William Uden, 51, who listed an address in the 2100 block of East Ford Harris Road, Urbana, was charged Tuesday with burglary, while co-defendant Marc Gilliland, 47, of Thomasboro was charged late last month with felony theft.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said the two were hired to do renovation and repair work on the Windcrest Apartment complex at 404 Edgebrook Drive, C.

On March 22, a representative of the complex contacted police to report that copper pipes and copper parts from water heaters were missing from several apartments.

A police report said the theft was discovered after Gilliland reported misplacing his master key in an apartment where he had been working. When a complex representative went to recover the key, the missing copper was discovered. A total of 10 units had been vandalized.

A Champaign police report said Gilliland admitted, when interviewed last month, that he made a mistake and that the copper, which had been taken to a recycler, netted them about $32.

Uden turned himself in to Champaign police earlier this week and was charged with burglary for allegedly entering the apartments intending to steal. Uden also admitted taking the copper to a local metal recycler.

Records police obtained from that business indicated that Uden had been paid more than $4,300 for dozens of recycling transactions he had made between Jan. 4 and March 22.

Both men remain free on bond. Uden is due back in court April 13 and Gilliland on May 9.