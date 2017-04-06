Search on for Urbana armed robbers

Photo by: Provided Image supplied by Champaign Police Department.

URBANA — Urbana police are asking for the public’s help finding a man or the men who committed two recent armed robberies at businesses in that city.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, about 3:04 a.m., a man armed with a handgun entered the Circle K at 507 E. University, and walked behind the counter. He ordered the employee to lie on the floor, and bound the employee’s hands.

He then ordered the employee to tell him how to open the cash register and took cash, running from the store in an unknown direction.

The robber was described as black, about 20 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black mask over part of his face.

On Saturday, March 25, about 11:44 p.m., a man entered Lindy Lu’s, 202 E. University Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.

Once he got money, the robber fled in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

That robber was described as black, about 25 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, and a black cloth over part of his face.

Both robberies are being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.