UI bringing in teleprompters for graduation speakers

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette University of Illinois President Tim Killeen uses teleprompters, left and right, while speaking at the kickoff for the UI's sesquicentennial celebration Feb. 28 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

URBANA — When Professor Christopher Benson stepped to the microphone as master of ceremonies for the University of Illinois Sesquicentennial kickoff celebration, he delivered his poetic opening remarks with barely a glance down at the podium.

Benson, Chancellor Robert Jones and President Tim Killeen were able to use a teleprompter for their speeches.

For the first time in many years, the UI rented the teleprompter from a Chicago company for the event, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Jones is "very comfortable" with a teleprompter and suggested using them after he became chancellor, Kaler said.

"When you're giving long remarks, like at the sesquicentennial or commencement, you have to read them. It's not in anybody's best interest to have our CEO spend his time memorizing a 15-minute script," Kaler said.

And you want the speaker to be looking at and connecting with the audience, not staring down at a piece of paper, she said.

"It's just not as engaging," she said.

The "presidential teleprompters" — used by U.S. presidents for decades — are small glass mirrors mounted on stands to the left and right of the lecturn. They display the text of a speech electronically for the speaker, but the audience sees only clear glass.

A trained operator controls the flow of the text, practicing with the speakers and then sitting near the stage during the event so he can see and hear them and follow along, Kaler said.

"He can see if they're slowing down, or stop if the audience laughs," she said.

Benson practiced for about five minutes and was "amazing, a total natural," Kaler said.

The teleprompters are only used for big events, perhaps once or twice a year, she said.

They will be in use again at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium, for a cost of about $1,175, Kaler said.

"That's a pretty special day. We want students to know we're concerned about them," she said. "We don't want them to have their last memory be the tops of the heads of their leaders."