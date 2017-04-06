Upcoming countywide e-recycling event already 80 percent full
CHAMPAIGN — Registration opened Monday for the May 20 countywide electronics recycling event at Parkland College, and nearly 80 percent of the available slots are already full, organizers said.
Registration at ecycle.simplybook.me is required for the twice-a-year event. Only residents of Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Urbana, and unincorporated Champaign County are eligible to register.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon that Saturday, but as of April 6, only 15-minute slots between 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. were available, and several of those were full.
While residents can recycle electronics throughout the year at various locations, these countywide collections are the only chance to get rid of cathode-ray-tube (CRT) TVs.
At the May 20 event, residents will be limited to dropping off two TVs per vehicle and 10 items total.
Residents used to be able to drop off their electronics throughout the event, but this led to long wait times, leading organizers to switch last fall to registering for time slots.
