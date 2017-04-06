Van Dyke Foundation ramping up efforts to restore Danville home

Photo by: Provided Dick Van Dyke visited his boyhood home at 930 Hazel St. in Danville last June. The Dick Van Dyke Foundation is leading the effort to restore the deteriorated structure similar to the way it was when he and his brother Jerry lived there.

DANVILLE — Restoration plans for the childhood home of Dick Van Dyke are ramping up this spring, according to officials with the celebrity's foundation.

Todd Regan, executive director of the Dick Van Dyke Foundation, said on Wednesday that the foundation team has been working with architects to determine how best to restore the "fragile home" on Hazel Street in Danville, so it can eventually be opened to the public.

A contractor with a long history of restoring celebrity homes has been chosen to lead the project, according to Regan, who added that more information about restoration plans will be coming later this spring as "construction hopefully begins this summer."

In the meantime, fundraising efforts continue for the foundation, which has developed a logo that's a caricature of Van Dyke flying a kite.

"It's not finished, but it's beautiful," Regan said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

And a 24-minute documentary, "Welcome Home Dick Van Dyke," made its international film festival premiere on Sunday at the American Documentary Film Festival in Palm Springs, CA.

The documentary was filmed last June when the 91-year-old star of "Mary Poppins" and "Bye Bye Birdie" visited Danville and toured the inside of his childhood home for the first time in more than 60 years.

The house, at 930 N. Hazel St. — roughly a block northwest of Danville High, where brothers Dick and Jerry Van Dyke went to school — had deteriorated since 2011, when its last owner died, according to city officials. In 2015, when word of the property's eventual demise made it to Van Dyke in Malibu, CA, that's when discussions and plans to save the structure first began to take shape.

By fall of that year, the celebrity's foundation purchased the Hazel street house, and in June 2016, Van Dyke traveled to Danville to not only visit the home, but also to launch a foundation fund-raising effort that will restore the house and transform it into a center dedicated to encouraging talented youths to pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry, providing scholarships and supporting schools, performing arts groups and individuals.