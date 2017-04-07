Area history, April 7, 2017

Today is Friday, April 7, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Champaign Postmaster Charles J. Mullikin offered to organize the volunteer regiment from Champaign County for use in the war against Germany.

"Will surrender my position as postmaster at any time," he said in a telegram to President Wilson. "No cowards in Champaign County. She will demonstrate her loyalty by organizing and offering for service a volunteer regiment of fighters."

Volunteers between the ages of 19 and 55 were being sought.

"I believe that 1,000 men could be raised here in a short time," Mullikin said. "Veterans of the Civil War could be placed in charge of the recruiting office."

In 1967, Donald R. Dodds, 35, assistant supervisor of athletic publicity at the University of Illinois, was named associate director of the UI Alumni Association. He succeeded James Vermette, who was named executive director of the association.

In 2002, veteran environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed corporations that shed pollution to shave costs in a speech at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall.