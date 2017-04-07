Capitol Hill veteran named as UI's federal lobbyist

Photo by: Provided Paul Weinberger

URBANA — A Capitol Hill veteran who has worked for the Peace Corps, congressional committees and a global anti-poverty initiative will be the new federal lobbyist for the University of Illinois.

Paul Weinberger, an attorney with degrees from Harvard and Yale, has been named the next director of federal relations for the university, UI officials said Thursday. He will earn $170,000 annually and be based in Washington, D.C.

Weinberger, 46, will be the UI's advocate in Washington at a time when the Trump administration is proposing deep cuts in student financial-aid programs and federal research funding, as well as elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.

The UI's three campuses receive nearly $800 million in research funding from those agencies and others, primarily the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.

The UI is also closely tracking new immigration regulations that have affected several hundred students and scholars.

Weinberger started his job Wednesday, pending approval by the Board of Trustees on May 11.

UI President Tim Killeen said Weinberger's firsthand experience with legislators and the congressional process will be invaluable.

For the past four years, Weinberger was vice president for congressional and public affairs at the Millennium Challenge Corp., overseeing communications and outreach for an independent U.S. foreign aid agency created by Congress to help lead the fight against global poverty.

Before that, he was director of congressional relations for the U.S. Peace Corps for two years, and spent eight years as legislative director for U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis. He also served as counsel for the House Committee on Government Reform and as a staff member for the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Weinberger earned his bachelor's degree in history from Yale College and his law degree from the Harvard School of Law.

He succeeds Jonathan Pyatt, who resigned in 2015 to become chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

Melissa Haas, assistant director of federal relations, has served as interim director since then. Haas, who is based in Chicago, will be promoted to associate director and work with Weinberger, officials said.

UI spokesman Jan Dennis said the federal job had to wait until the university chose a new executive director for the Office of Governmental Relations, which oversees lobbying efforts with state and federal legislators and agencies, local officials and higher education associations.

Champaign native Lindsay Anderson was chosen for that post a year ago, succeeding Katherine "Kappy" Laing, who retired in 2014. Jennifer Creasey is director of state relations.