DACC students turning to their fellows for tech help

DANVILLE — After Neal Young bought a laptop for his medical office personnel program at Danville Area Community College, he needed help setting it up.

He didn't call the Geek Squad.

He turned to his fellow students.

The students are members of DACC's Tech Club, which since August has been servicing the personal computers and laptops of students, faculty and staff at no charge.

"They've helped me figure out a lot of things," Young said, including installing Windows, anti-malware software and Microsoft Office. "It's especially helpful for students who don't always have the money to take it somewhere."

The club had been around for about two decades, said Professor Jeff Wise, an information-systems instructor and the club's faculty sponsor.

It originally met twice a year, and its purpose was to keep students up-to-date on the latest technology.

Wise and Bruce Rape, dean of the business and technology division, talked about changing the focus to help students and staff with their computer problems — and provide hands-on experience to computer and network administration students.

"But doing something like this takes a tremendous amount of time and dedication," Wise said. "This year, we just happened to get the right group. They had a set of skills we knew others could benefit from, and they wanted to help other college students."

Club members started staffing Room 138 in the Braun Technology Center, the building's main computer lab, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays — hours they still keep.

"We worked on a few machines," Wise said. "Then they said, 'Let's advertise this,' so we put up fliers around campus. The machines started coming in."

Members have done a little bit of everything, including install software and updates, diagnose and trouble-shoot problems, remove viruses and malware and replace broken screens or other parts.

"When hard drives fail, we'll try to extract their data and replace the hard drive for them," Wise said, adding they don't want students spending money on something that can't be fixed.

"We've had high-end gaming rigs that go for $3,500 in here," he continued. "We had a student who wanted a gaming computer. She bought all of the parts, and we built it for her."

Students and staff pay for any hardware expenses, but the labor is free.

"If they took it to a professional, they would pay $125 for labor," said Wise, who estimates the club has saved clients about $15,000 to date.

The club has also saved the college big bucks.

A couple of years ago, a computer-controlled 1998 Cincinnati lathe used in DACC's manufacturing program stopped working. Officials were still deciding whether to try to repair or replace it — both major investments.

Wise, club president Jesse Schmit and club member Warren Holden were able to rebuild the computer in about a month.

"We had to use some old-school technology from the '90s, but we got it running," Wise said with a laugh, adding the technology was likely developed before Schmit and Holden were born. "This is what I try to explain to my students. Almost every career you can think of utilizes technology, and if it fails, they will need a computer person to repair it. And this is one of those cases."

"It's the perfect example of work-site learning," Dave Kietzmann, vice president of instruction and student services, said, adding the three saved the school at least $30,000 to boot.

Now, the club is working on setting up a help desk, which will allow clients to schedule appointments and explain the their problem online.

"I'm terribly proud of them," Wise said, adding he's just the facilitator. "They're the ones who put this whole thing together. They donate their time on Fridays. And if a student can't come in then ... or a job takes longer, they'll come in in between classes. "

Students said they do so because they've already gotten a lot from Wise's program and the club. Several said it's given them a new focus and purpose in life.

Schmit said he worked in manufacturing for three years.

"I was wanting to make a better life for myself," he said. "I love serving people and using my skills and abilities to help them. The Tech Club has given me the opportunity to put my skills to use."

Both Eurekia "Erick" Glover and Mike Fogle had successful careers as a computer technician specialist and IT trainer, respectively. And both found themselves in the position of having to start over.

Glover moved from Chicago to Danville, and Fogle was downsized, and both realized they needed to continue their education to jump-start and advance their careers.

"When I was getting ready about going back (to college), I thought 'I'm going to be that grandpa in the corner,'" Fogle admitted. "But we have a very diverse group, and we interact well."

"Being part of the club makes me feel valuable," added Glover, who also feared returning to the classroom after a long absence. "I know I can still help someone. And I've been out in the real world, so I can offer that experience to the team."

Holden said he started going down the wrong path in life. Had he continued, "I assumed I was going to be dead or in prison.

"I had to have something to grasp onto to move forward, and technology has always been my passion," said Holden, who flourished in the college setting among people who shared his passion.

Now, Holden is close to earning his associate degree and excited about his future.

He's also excited about what he'll be leaving behind.

"We are the first edition of this club," Holden said. "We want to build something the people after us can build on and something that will last and benefit the DACC community."