Danville man arrested over Wednesday shooting

Photo by: Provided Police mug of Christopher L. Dawson

DANVILLE — A 31-year-old Danville man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that injured a local woman in the face earlier this week.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, along with Danville police, located Christopher L. Dawson in Champaign around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested without incident on a warrant in connection with Wednesday's shooting in the 900 block of Fowler Street in Danville.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police were called to the 100 block of Minnesota Street on a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman told them she had been shot by a male acquaintance in the 900 block of Fowler. The victim said she followed the man to a house in the 100 block of Minnesota and called 911.

Police executed a search warrant on the house but found it was unoccupied. The woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and treated for injuries to the face, but she was expected to survive.

Dawson is being held in the Vermilion County Jail on $500,000 bond, meaning he would have to post $50,000 to be released.