Ex-restaurateur gets probation over false report

URBANA — A former Urbana restaurateur who filed a false police report claiming he received a racist threat has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Marvin Lacy, 71, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Church Street, Champaign, apparently made the claim in an attempt to drum up sympathetic customers for his failing business, police reports indicate.

Lacy pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of disorderly conduct, a felony, admitting that on May 13, 2016, he lied to an Urbana police officer about receiving a piece of U.S. mail that he said contained a cardboard sign with magazine letters glued to it with a racially motivated threat.

Police learned through investigation that Lacy had actually persuaded an employee of his business, Lacy's Kansas City Style BBQ, 119 W. Main St., to mail the package for him.

The employee told police he did not know what was in the package but, upon learning what it was, surmised that Lacy did it to drum up business.

In exchange for Lacy's plea to the disorderly conduct, the state dismissed a separate case charging him with theft for switching clearance price tags with regular tags on meat at Wal-Mart on North Prospect Avenue on four occasions in February and March last year. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to repay the store $241.17.

Court records show Lacy had prior convictions dating to 1992 for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing justice, theft and making a false bomb report.