Ex-UI student gets 10 years in death of newborn

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Lindsay Johnson looks back at her family once more while being taken into custody after her sentencing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, April 7, 2017. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years by Judge Tom Difanis after pleading guilty to endangering the life or health of a child in connection with the March 13, 2016, suffocation of her son.

URBANA — A former University of Illinois student is headed to prison after taking responsibility Friday for the death of her newborn son in a dormitory a year ago.

Lindsay Johnson, 21, of Monee was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering the life or health of a child in connection with the March 13, 2016, suffocation of her son.

With credit for good behavior, the former agricultural communications major should be eligible for parole in five years.

"The two essential truths in this case are that Lindsay Johnson was never guilty of murder, and that she is haunted by regret for what happened," said one of her attorneys, Tony Bruno of Urbana.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said justice is served by Johnson's guilty plea to a charge less than murder for a prison sentence.

"We believe the child endangerment charge accurately reflects the facts in this tragic case," said Rietz.

Johnson's sentence was the maximum she could have received on the Class 3 felony endangerment charge.

In exchange for her guilty plea to that count, charges of first-degree murder, which carry 20 to 60 years in prison upon conviction, and concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony with a maximum of five years in prison, were dismissed.

First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler and Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega handled the prosecution.

Judge Tom Difanis accepted Johnson's guilty plea, leading her through the series of rote questions designed to make sure she knows what rights she is giving up by pleading guilty.

After the 9-minute hearing, Johnson was taken into custody, looking back briefly at her parents as she went to the holding cell. She had been free on bond since April 12, 2016, when she was arraigned on the original felony charges.

It was after Rietz's office received a pathologist's conclusion that the baby had been born alive with no apparent medical problems that the criminal charges were filed.

At the direction of her attorneys, Johnson was examined by a psychiatrist over several sessions, but co-counsel Evan Bruno said there "was not a viable defense there."

Her parents, Richard and Andrea Johnson, were in court with her, as they have been for the almost monthly appearances she's been required to make in the last year.

The case came to the attention of UI police when a resident of Bousfield Hall, 1214 S. First St., C, asked authorities to check on a woman who had been in the bathroom a long time. Hearing what the resident thought was a baby crying, it was reported the person in the bathroom may have given birth.

That person, identified as Johnson, told the UI police officer about 5 p.m. that Sunday that she had the flu and didn't need anything else.

Police returned about two hours later after receiving more information and found evidence to suggest that a birth had occurred in the bathroom.

Police immediately began looking for Johnson and found her walking near Fourth and Gregory on campus. She was wearing a backpack that contained her deceased son, whom she named Robert Richard Johnson. She told police she was headed to Carle Hospital.

She told officers she was trying to quiet the infant and may have smothered him by holding a towel or her hand over his mouth. She also admitted that when the police officer first came to check on her, the baby had been hidden under her bed.

Police found searches on Johnson's computer dating to September 2015 for information on such topics as pregnancy symptoms, home abortions and how to manage physical signs of a pregnancy after the loss of a baby.

Tony Bruno said what his client did was not murder. Rietz conceded it may have been difficult for a jury to convict Johnson of that crime.

"If we went to to trial, the defense would argue she didn't intend to cause the child's death, that she intended to keep the child quiet," Rietz theorized.

She said her attorneys would have countered that the computer searches early in the pregnancy might have suggested otherwise but the jury would ultimately have to decide how to interpret those.

Rietz said she felt it was better to have Johnson take responsibility for her actions with a conviction to a lesser charge than to risk possible acquittal by a jury.

Tony Bruno said it took time for all the parties to come to that conclusion.

"It's been a tough road for everyone. Lindsay did not come to this decision (to plead guilty) lightly or easily. It was probably the most difficult decision of her life. She's an adult and she's in charge of choosing whether to take this case to trial or negotiate with the state to resolve this case," he said.

"As our society would demand, Lindsay has taken full responsibility for her actions. She goes to prison today with profound remorse and the hope that others might learn from her story," he said.

The UI had terminated Johnson as a student on Aug. 12, 2016, Bruno said.