Frost advisory issued for Friday night
A frost advisory is in effect for a portion of East Central Illinois from late Friday night through Saturday morning.
Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, and Vermilion counties are under the advisory from 11 p.m Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. Low temperatures could be around 35 degrees. Unprotected sensitive outdoor vegetation could be damaged.
