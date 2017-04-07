Gun, drugs, armor lead to felony charges

Photo by: Provided Devito Taylor

URBANA — A Champaign man with a criminal history who allegedly had a gun, drugs and body armor in his home has been charged with several serious felony crimes.

Devito Taylor, 44, of the 1200 block of Northwood Drive South, was arrested by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Thursday following a court-authorized search of his home. Police found several bags of crack and powder cocaine containing a total of 3 ounces, a digital scale, a Beretta handgun reported stolen from Danville, seven hydrocodone tablets, $1,773 cash and a bulletproof vest.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said police used a confidential informant to buy cocaine from Taylor and used information gleaned from two transactions to obtain the search warrant.

Banach said Taylor lives in the home with his wife and teen-age son. His wife told police that Taylor is not employed and she didn't know where he got his money. She said she had no knowledge of the drugs or gun in the house, Banach said.

Taylor was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen weapon, manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, and unlawful use of weapons alleging possession of body armor.

Because of his prior Cook County convictions for burglary and delivery of a controlled substance, if convicted, Taylor faces six to 30 years in prison on each of the charges except the body armor count, which carries stiffer penalties of between 10 and 40 years behind bars.

Banach said Taylor had other convictions for possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, domestic battery, obstructing justice and Illinois Vehicle Code violations dating to 1990.

Judge John Kennedy set bond for Taylor at $200,000 and told him to be back in court May 2.