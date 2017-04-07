A Life Remembered: 'Uncle Lloyd' lived to serve county, city

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Lloyd Carter

URBANA — Known as everybody's uncle in his neighborhood, longtime Champaign County Board member Lloyd Carter is remembered as an activist and entrepreneur.

Mr. Carter, 86, of Urbana died Wednesday.

Fifty years ago this week, he was elected to the Urbana City Council. The owner of Carter's Electrical Contractor, he served six years on the Urbana City Council.

Until leaving last year, he had served on the county board since 1992.

Tracy Parsons, Champaign's community relations manager, said he'd known "Uncle Lloyd" when he was growing up in his neighborhood.

"He was an entrepreneur and a leader, and one of those persons who has been an example and a role model for many of us in the black community," Parsons said.

"It's a testament to his commitment to his community and wanting to make things better that he even came out of the nursing home once for an important vote," he added.

One of Mr. Carter's closest collaborators on the county board was fellow Democrat Lorraine Cowart of Champaign.

"He was very passionate about what he was doing in politics for the majority of his life," she said.

"He was steadfast. He had been ill for a while, but he still came to meetings. The community loved him for it."

State Rep. Carol Ammons also served with Mr. Carter.

"I was blessed to serve with him for five years, and I learned much from his incomparable ability to make it difficult to disagree with him on the issues he was passionate about," she said. "Our county and community owe him a debt of thanks for the years of service he provided."

Pius Weibel, who was the board's chair for several years while Mr. Carter served, said the board veteran was passionate on matters of local economics.

"Lloyd was always on target with issues, especially those that came down to opportunities and jobs for African-Americans," he said.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Walker Funeral Services and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign.