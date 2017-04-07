Man robbed outside McDonald's in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed a construction worker at gunpoint at a fast-food restaurant in Oakwood.

Deputies responded at 1:21 a.m. Friday to a report of an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant near Interstate 74.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was doing construction inside the restaurant when he walked to his vehicle to get supplies. A white man wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with a scarf covering his face approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet, according to Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies.

After removing cash from the victim’s wallet, the suspect fled on foot to the northwest. The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about this crime to call investigators at 217-442-4080.