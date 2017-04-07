Pair face charges after police find them in stolen car

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Sydney Smith, 20, of Bloomington, charged Friday, April 7, 2017, with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful display of a license plate. Image

URBANA — A Mahomet man and a Bloomington woman found Thursday in Champaign in a car stolen from Indiana have been criminally charged.

Antonio Wright, 20, who listed an address in the 800 block of Division, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful display of a license plate, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen handgun.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said a Champaign police officer saw a Ford Mustang thought to have been stolen March 30 from Michigan City, Ind., in a gas-station parking lot just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Although police information was that the car might have its original plate, this one did not.

The officer stopped the car, which co-defendent Sydney Smith, 20, of Bloomington was driving. Smith and Wright reported they had just bought the car.

Police found a backpack in the car that contained a loaded gun, which was reported stolen from Georgia, and ammunition. There were also credit cards with Wright's name on them in the backpack.

Smith was charged only with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful display of a license plate.

Kennedy set bond for Wright, who Banach said had prior convictions for resisting a peace officer and driving under suspension, at $7,500, and for Smith, who has no record, at $1,500.

Both were told to be back in court May 2.