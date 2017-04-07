Philo man charged in Sidney home break-in

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Scott Robl, 25, of Philo, arraigned Friday, April 7, 2017, on charges of residential burglary and possession of weapons by a felon.

URBANA — A Philo man who allegedly broke into the home of a man he knew has been criminally charged.

Scott Robl, 25, was arraigned Friday on charges of residential burglary and possession of weapons by a felon.

Robl is accused of breaking into a home on Byron Street in Sidney on Feb. 23 and stealing a computer, loose change and a loaded gun. The owner returned home that day to discover the break-in and reported to police he thought Robl may have been involved because Robl had been in the home previously.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies interviewed Robl in jail in Vermilion County, where he had been arrested for another alleged crime.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said Robl admitted he had been using methamphetamine and anti-anxiety drugs and that he went to the Sidney home to hide from police and took the items when he left.

Robl also was charged in Champaign County with theft and possession of a controlled substance in December. That case is unresolved.

Judge John Kennedy set Robl's bond on the new case at $25,000 and told him to be back in court May 9.