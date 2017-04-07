Rantoul Township High selected for state pilot program

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School has been chosen to help the state change the way students earn class credits.

Currently, high school students pick them up by attending classes for a semester and completing all the required tasks outlined in a syllabus. Through a new competency-based pilot program, the Illinois State Board of Education would like to learn how to turn the traditional method of earning class credits on its head, according to Rantoul Principal Todd Wilson.

"For as long as I can remember, time was the constant and learning was the variable when it came to earning a class credit. We're trying to flip that so that learning is the constant and time is the variable," he said. "If a student could be given a syllabus and read the requirements for mastering a class, and if they find they can do that in nine weeks instead of 18 weeks, we want to grant them that credit so they can move on faster.

"If a student is able to master those concepts in a shorter time frame, why should they have to sit in a classroom for additional time?"

As one of the 10 districts in the state chosen to participate in Illinois' Competency-Based High School Graduation Requirements Pilot Program, RTHS teachers and administrators plan to devote the next school year to developing their own credit-earning system that would let students work and learn at their own pace, Wilson said.

Though the district will not receive additional funding from the state — ISBE has requested $1 million for fiscal 2018 to develop the program — it has a full year to come up with a plan and can work with the nine other districts selected.

"We're going to work with the resources we already have, but what's driving us is that we get to be at the forefront of education in Illinois. We get to help design something that will be used by other districts in the future," Wilson said.

Wilson said Rantoul's goal is to be able to provide post-secondary opportunities for students while they're in high school. If students are able to move through their graduation requirements more quickly, the district will be able to offer more opportunities, like earning college course credits at Parkland College or working internships at local businesses.

The state pilot program was established when Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the Postsecondary Workforce Readiness Act into law. It's designed to encourage innovation in the way high schools prepare students for college and careers. The goal is to increase the number of adults in Illinois with quality degrees or credentials to 60 percent by 2025, according to ISBE.