'Safe Haven Law': An alternative to abandonment

Ex-UI student gets 10 years in death of newborn

It is the law in Illinois that unharmed newborns, up to 30 days old, may be handed to a person at a hospital, emergency care facility, police or fire station without any questions that could lead to prosecution.

The so-called "Safe Haven Law" was passed in 2001 to provide a protected, legal alternative to unsafe infant abandonment.

"There have been 119 babies saved by the law," said Christie Haack, a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based Save Abandoned Babies Foundation.

"My daughter is one of those babies. We are in touch with other families saved by the law. We call them Safe Haven cousins. Once a year, we all meet and have a picnic. That could have been another cousin to my daughter," Haack said of Lindsay Johnson's deceased son.

Haack explained that when a newborn is "relinquished" under the law, the first thing that happens is the child is checked by medical professionals and the Department of Children and Family Services is notified to launch a missing persons search.

After it has been determined that no child has been reported missing, DCFS goes to its list of adoption agencies working with families willing to accept a Safe Haven child.

"Then the child is immediately placed in the arms of its new adoptive family," said Haack. "My daughter was relinquished on a Thursday and we brought her home Saturday."

Haack, who has a 7-year-old biological son conceived through fertility treatments, said she and her husband preferred adoption for their second child.

"Your first thought is, 'How can I accept a baby I know nothing about?'" she said.

But when the phone call came 2 1/2 years ago about their daughter Trinity being adoptable, "there was no hesitation whatsoever."

"There was never a fear because we knew she was ours. We always felt an angel brought her to us," said Haack, who lamented that Johnson did not make the choice to drop her baby off.

"It was so sad because there are so many people who would have loved to have your baby. No one had to know. Your family didn't have to know. Now she's losing her life, the baby lost his life, and her parents have lost a lot, too."

Although laws vary by state, every state has a version of the Safe Haven Law. According to the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, 3,317 infants have been safely relinquished.

For information and resources, visit the foundation's website at saveabandonedbabies.org.