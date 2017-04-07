Tom's #Mailbag, April 7, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

Really good, solid, meaty questions this week, folks, about issues including the future of the Champaign County Nursing Home, transportation costs to school districts for homeless students, a big stormwater project under way in Champaign, whether the local humane society runs a no-kill shelter, the history of the TIMES Center and our favorite 85-year-old, award-winning sports columnist.

Plus, restaurant and grocery news, a supernal reflection from Lincoln Hall, the annual Springfield gun rally, a not-so-lovely downtown Champaign landmark and more.



Nursing home questions

"Hi Tom, regarding the Champaign County Nursing Home, how much did the facility cost to build when it was built, and how does that compare to what it might be able to sell for? Also, any word on what is going to happen to Sue (the subject of radio commercials about the nursing home)? I assume she'll stay in CCNH and that, optimistically, levels of care will go up as the cost to the county goes down, if the facility is sold to someone with more experience in the industry."

It cost $26 million to build the nursing home, which opened in February 2007, about a year later than planned. That includes original construction costs, cost overruns and needed mold remediation.

The most recent estimate of what the county might yield from a sale are from a report County Administrator Rick Snider made to the county board in March. At that time his estimate was between $9.9 million and $12.7 million.

"A previous valuation of CCNH using a direct capitalization approach indicated an expected market value range of the home between $10 million to $12.7 million, or range from $46,000-$58,000 per bed. This value is based upon a census range of 176-184 patients. Based upon the size of the home, location, current payor mix, and net operating margins of CCNH, the valuation used a capitalization rate of 13 percent.

"Using a prior sale methodology, the value of the home on a per-bed basis would be about $45,000 per bed, or $9.9 million. The last local comparable sale that occurred in December 2012 in Savoy, Illinois. That 213-bed facility sold for $11.5 million, or $53,991 per bed."

As for Sue, I'm reluctant to go too deeply into this issue. She's a private citizen in a vulnerable position. I know her husband Dave (who is a terrific spouse and defender of his wife) and I asked him what he thought would happen to his wife with the future of the home in doubt.

"I'm going to try to keep Sue in the nursing home for as long as I can because there's nowhere else to take her. She's been refused admittance at most of these boutique nursing homes in Champaign that aren't really nursing homes," he said. "If you're able to do for yourself mostly these little boutique nursing homes are OK because they're minimum staffed and they can handle that kind of an operation."

He said he had no success getting her into facilities in Gifford and Monticello, and decided against one in Paxton because it would be too far from his home. I believe Dave spends almost every day with his wife at the Champaign County Nursing Home.

Dave said he "doesn't know what's going to happen, or when it's going to happen.

"But I do support Sue and I support the people who are helping her over there. We've got some really great people and I would hate to lose them because of all his uncertainty."



Nursing home property tax continues?

"If the disposal of the county nursing home should happen, by whatever means or structure, what will happen to the tax dollars directly related to support the nursing home? Will that tax be eliminated to reduce what citizens pay or redirected to support other projects?"

The approximately 3.25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation tax could continue beyond this year in order to pay off bonds and debts, said Snider.

Once those obligations are satisfied the tax would end.

"It could only be used for nursing home expenses, so if the question is can the county board keep levying a tax and then use it for something else the answer is no," said Snider. "It would only be continued as long as we had debts that were not covered by other revenue sources.

"So if we got $10 million for the nursing home and the bills were $12 million, we'd levy enough to pay that $2 million off."



Unusual school transportation costs

"I was talking with a teacher friend who works for Unit 4, and she told me that they have to routinely use taxis to transport not only students, but also at time parents to school. Can you please gather more information as to why this is happening?"

There are instances when Champaign school students are transported to school via taxi, the vast majority of which are due to homelessness, said Champaign Superintendent Judy Wiegand.

"Unit 4, as well as school districts across the county, operate in compliance with the McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children and Youth Assistance Act. McKinney-Vento is a federal law that ensures immediate enrollment and educational stability for homeless children and youth. McKinney-Vento provides federal funding to states for the purpose of supporting district programs that serve homeless students."

As part of the federal law, she said, "homeless students may remain in their home schools even if they secure housing outside that school's community. As a result, a handful of students who live outside the district may attend our schools. Transportation in this case takes place via a taxi, and the cost of this transportation is split between the home and receiving district."

Wiegand said the Champaign school district has 301 students considered homeless under McKinney-Vento.

"There are also more rare instances when a taxi is the transportation method included in a student's Individualized Education Plan (IEP)."

Parents can get transportation in the following circumstances: Schools will offer cab transportation for conferences, IEP meetings, school performances, parent meetings, etc., for those parents who request it (most hardship situations). We have organizations that have contributed money to help offset the cost.

Champaign school board Vice-President Amy Armstrong adds: "We should be careful to not judge a student or family situation based upon a snapshot in time. Unit 4 is careful to respect all students right to privacy and a free and appropriate education. Ensuring supports to students facing homelessness or those with disabilities helps not only the students but our community as a whole."



Fallen trees

"What's going on at Glenn Park and Mattis and all the trees that are down?"

Good question on what is a pretty substantial capital improvement project in west Champaign: Phase 2 of the West Washington Street Drainage Improvements, which involves the expenditure of about $15.7 million.

It's part of a stormwater control improvement project aimed at reducing flooding that has plagued the West Washington Street watershed for about 100 years.

Phase 2 of the project (phase 1 was construction of a detention basin several blocks east at Washington and Russell streets) involves construction of a second detention basin north of Glenn Park.

When completed later this year it will have, city officials say, park-like amenities including a gazebo, waterfall, overlook area, walk paths, native plantings, and ornamental and shade trees.

As for the trees, some had to be removed to make way for the 19-acre detention basin.

"The tree removal plan was carefully developed to preserve as many mature trees as possible within the project limits and adjacent to Glenn Park. Many of the trees designated for removal are in declining health and would need to be removed within a few years regardless of the project," said the public works department. "New trees have been incorporated into the project landscaping plans to compensate for the designated tree removals."

One more item worth noting: the project also includes the permanent closure of westbound Glenn Park Drive between Mattis Avenue and Miller Avenue. From now on vehicles traveling westbound on Glenn Park will have to detour south on Miller Avenue to Church Street then westbound on Church Street back to Mattis Avenue.



Missing license plate

"A car in my neighborhood parks on the public street every day and overnight. The drivers reside in a large apartment building, and the car is driven multiple times a day. This car has only a rear Illinois license plate and yet has parked on the public street daily for over a year. I know that Illinois is a two-plate state. Our parking enforcement department assured me by phone that they handle only cars parked in downtown Champaign and Campustown, and this particular car is parked on a street a few blocks west of downtown. Meanwhile, our (Champaign Police Department) officials have told me that 1) this is not a priority because there are so many local cars with only one plate, and 2) unless the car is moving, they are not allowed to stop it and write a citation. Is this right?"

Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb says it would be difficult — and it sounds like a waste of time and money — for one of his officers to try to enforce the state law in this situation.

"Illinois is one of a few states that requires a vehicle to have two license plates and this vehicle in question should have two plates. Our officers cannot take enforcement against this vehicle from a city ordinance perspective as Champaign's ordinance simply requires a vehicle to have a license plate with valid registration," he said. "In order for an officer to take enforcement action in this situation, we would have to stop the driver while he or she is in, or with the vehicle.

"CPD will not have an officer stake out a vehicle for solely an offense of this nature. Since this specific vehicle has been brought to our attention, we have directed an officer to make contact with the owner to educate them of his/her non-compliance with the law and to encourage compliance before a potential enforcement stop."



Special election

"I saw a recent article about the untimely death of (Bement Township road commissioner) Joe Rittenhouse. My question: The article said that a replacement would be appointed. Why would there not have to be a special election? Mr. Rittenhouse died before the election. Would not be the same as replacing someone who passed away after the election?"

Under Illinois law, said Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten, there are no special elections for township officials (or most elected officials other than congressmen and senators).

"Therefore, when there's a vacancy for road commissioner," Hulten said, "the township trustees will appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term."

Local election records show that we haven't had a special election in Champaign County since 1991, when Republican Tom Ewing was chosen by the voters to replace U.S. Rep. Ed Madigan as the 15th Congressional District congressman. The 15th District covered only a portion of Champaign County, mostly north of Champaign-Urbana.

Madigan, who was a good guy and a skillful politician, resigned from Congress to become President George H.W. Bush's agriculture secretary.



TIMES Center history

"When the old TIMES Center building was built at Washington and Market Streets in Champaign, who paid for it? Did city funds help cover the costs of operations, construction, or renovations, or was it a private facility even in those days?"

The Times Center opened on Feb. 14, 2000, said Sheila Ferguson, who is executive director of Rosecrance Champaign Urbana, and has been around since the TIMES Center began under the umbrella of the then-Mental Health Center of Champaign County.

A lot of people, groups and government agencies helped build and maintain the TIMES Center, she said.

The property was donated by Tom Harrington and construction funding came through fundraisers, private donations in a capital campaign,

Further funding has come from multiple sources because inside the TIMES Center were four programs; a soup kitchen, a level one emergency shelter program, a level two transitional housing program and a crisis stabilization program, the state of Illinois, the federal government and the cities of Urbana and Champaign.

The facility is private in that it is operated by a private, not-for-profit organization once known as the Mental Health Center of Champaign County, then Community Elements, then Rosecrance.



Humane society shelter

"Is the Champaign County Humane Society a 'no-kill' shelter? I was told that since the Chicago shelters are no-kill, they send the dogs and cats to Champaign to be euthanized. Is this true?"

The humane society shelter in Urbana is not a "no-kill" shelter, said Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn.

But it does not take dogs and cats from Chicago shelters.

"There are no animals being transferred down here to be euthanized. It is not happening," she said.

She believes the rumor may have started when the Chicago City Council approved a non-binding resolution last year that called on the city's animal shelter to implement no-kill policies. But animals are still being euthanized there.

"Even if Chicago were to declare itself a no-kill city, I'm not sure what meaning that would have," said Tiefenbrunn. "What people don't understand is that even no-kill shelters euthanize animals that are unadoptable because of behavior or health. Chicago would still be euthanizing aggressive dogs."



The great Loren Tate

"How many research assistants does Loren Tate have?"

The great Mr. Tate — who, honest to goodness, 50 years ago tomorrow (Saturday, April 8, 1967) wrote three stories that ran on page 3 of The News-Gazette — does it all himself. He is blessed with a fantastic gift of recall, as well as boundless energy, enthusiasm and curiosity. He really is a marvel.

Here's the best news: Loren recently was recognized in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2016 newspaper contest (largest circulation) as the top sports columnist in the state. He beat out all the Chicago sports columnists. Pretty darn impressive for a guy who I believe started at The News-Gazette when he was 7 years old.

FYI, here's Tate's lede on one of those April 8 stories that had the headline: "Find harsh UI penalties dictated by commissioner." It was about a state legislative hearing in the aftermath of the discovery of a UI athletics slush fund that paid out about $21,000 to football and basketball athletes.

"Amid the congenial atmosphere and air of cooperation which prevailed at Friday's legislative committee meeting in Champaign of the Illinois 'slush fund' case, one important fact came forth:

"One man, Big 10 Commissioner Bill Reed, dominated the disposition of penalties to UI coaches and athletes ... penalties which are regarded the most severe in the history of collegiate athletics," wrote the great Mr. Tate.



Lincoln Hall aura

"Hello Tom, open Google maps and select satellite view. Search: Lincoln Hall, South Wright Street, Urbana, IL. There is a large reflection of the sun on the roof. What is the source of the reflection?"

That is a pretty cool image, I'll admit.

I asked Matthew Tomaszewski about it. He is the associate provost for capital planning on the Urbana campus and oversaw the $60 million rehab of Lincoln Hall more than five years ago.

Here's what he had to say: "I noticed the same reflection when searching aerial views of campus. I believe it is a coincidence of the angle of the sun reflecting off of the skylights that were installed along the southern exposure of the upper floor. This had been an attic space prior to being converted to usable departmental offices and conference rooms."

I checked it out and yes, there are two sets of angled skylights on the fourth floor of Lincoln Hall. Tomaszeski's explanation makes perfect sense to me.



Missing highway signs

"In last week's mailbag, you talked about IDOT sign replacement on the interstate. I'd like to point out a couple that are just flat-out missing. The "final" exit signs (the ones with the arrow) are missing at northbound I-57 exits 220 and 229, and have been for quite a while. Also, the southbound final exit sign at 229 is very small and looks quite temporary, but has also been there for years."

IDOT traffic operations engineer Gary Sims says that you are correct.

"The signs in question have been missing for some time. The northbound exit sign that is referenced at mile 220 (US 45 - Pesotum) interchange has been absent the longest. The exit signs at mile 229 (Monticello Road) interchange were there until a few years ago," he said. "Both of those signs were damaged during a time when there was no freeway sign maintenance contract available. The decision was made at that time to replace them with smaller temporary signs on wood substrate using wood posts.

"The current freeway sign maintenance contract is running extremely low on funding and the remaining funds have been reserved for emergency purposes. IDOT has plans to install/replace all Champaign County signs of this type in FY 18 when funding is available. The three signs in question will average nearly $5,000 each for total replacement."



Champaign microwave tower

"I haven't heard much talk lately about dismantling the disused orange and white microwave relay tower in downtown Champaign, just south of Christie Clinic. Have you heard any updates?"

Nope, and AT&T never responds to my inquiries.

But Champaign Planning & Development Director Bruce Knight said "it is my understanding that there are still a couple of working cell antennas on it and this would have to be relocated to take it down."



International market

"I know I asked this a few months back, but just wondering what the status of whatever is going into the old Piccadilly Liquor store at Royal Plaza?"

I stopped by the property in what is now known as Neil Street Commons (505 S. Neil St.) and the owners of the Fresh International Market (which also will feature a small restaurant) say they hope to be open around May 1.



Rantoul Jimmy Johns

"Is Jimmy Johns still planning to open up in Rantoul? Do you know of any other eateries or businesses opening up in Rantoul?"

Nathan Louer at Jimmy John's said he spoke with the Jimmy John's franchisee in Rantoul, Patrick Wampler, and he said they plan to break ground later this month and are "shooting for an early August opening" for the shop at 710 W. Champaign Ave., across the street from McDonald's and adjacent to Burger King.



New Champaign HuHot

"The restaurant selection in town is getting a little lift with Giordano's opening in the mall, and now Portillo's and HuHot building restaurants in town. I've read about Portillo's scheduled date for opening, but nothing about HuHot. I can't even find anything on their website. Any idea when they will open?

The HuHot at 902 Meijer Drive, Champaign is slated to open on April 25, said Will Windham, marketing manager for HuHot Mongolian Grill, which is based in Missoula, Mt.



Sanitary district non-compliance

"In the March 22 legal notices of The News-Gazette there is a notice about 'Significant Non-Compliance' concerning Kraft Foods and the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District. Can you elaborate on that for us? Is it something the News-Gazette has already reported on? Or will we be seeing a story about it soon? Or is it not really worth the ink it would take to print it?"

The answer is complex and requires some background, said Rick Manner, executive director of the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District.

"As the twin cities have several industries, the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District operates an industrial pretreatment program that regulates what types of waste businesses can discharge to the sanitary sewer system. UCSD issues individualized discharge permits to the most significant dischargers to the system, and periodically monitors the flow from these businesses.

"KraftHeinz (Kraft) is such a discharger. They regularly clean their equipment and discharge a high-strength food waste into the drains within their plant. Kraft then operates their own high-strength wastewater pre-treatment system, pretreating their wastewater to the point where it is cleaner than domestic sewage on most days. This avoids overloading the UCSD sewage treatment plant and keeps their sewer bills lower too.

"On December 25, 2016, Kraft discharged a waste to the sewers that was in violation of their discharge permit. The likely cause of this was maintenance that was started on December 24. After that work was thought to be complete, a tank overflowed and additional work was necessary on December 25. Throughout the two days of maintenance, Kraft's pretreatment system and self-monitoring equipment looked normal.

"UCSD notified all potential dischargers of some unusual monitoring results seen at the UCSD treatment plant on December 25. At that point, Kraft self-reported the maintenance issue. Additional investigation confirmed the link between the maintenance at Kraft and the monitoring results at UCSD. The concentration of the waste discharged on December 25 was high enough that Kraft was in Significant Non-Compliance with their permit."

Overall, Manner said, "this was a substantial, but temporary, one-day violation that triggered the publication of the public notice. Kraft has installed corrective measures that are designed to prevent recurrence. Other than this incident, Kraft has a track record of good compliance with their permit. Independent monitoring by UCSD confirms this."

Violations of sanitary district ordinances can result in fines and other penalties, Manner said.

"All formal enforcement actions regarding UCSD ordinances are approved in their final form by our board of trustees," he said. "Fines and other formal actions are rare."



Gun lobby rally

"Once again, the Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day (IGOLD) took place in Springfield yesterday, April 5. Hundreds of Second Amendment supporters marched and petitioned their representatives at the capitol to support gun rights legislation. Also once again, The News-Gazette has no mention of it anywhere, as though it never occurred. It seems every time we get a handful of people standing on a corner somewhere with signs, it is a big news story in the N-G, yet this event regularly gets ignored. Is the N-G just plain biased against gun owners, or do they just not want to be bothered?"

Here's what I was taught in journalism school (back when we wrote on typewriters) about what is news. It had to be new, unusual, interesting or significant and about people.

So that rally doesn't cut it.

As someone who is in Springfield at least once a week when the Legislature is in session, I can assure you that there is a big rally in the Capitol almost every Wednesday, and sometimes on other weekdays. And by big I mean thousands of people asking for something from state government. So a big rally in Springfield is not new or unusual, particularly when it's something that happens every year and there's nothing to make it newsworthy: no new firearms-related legislation or regulations.

As for "other" events where people stand on street corners with signs, I think you'll find that those are covered the first or second time around but that as they become routine — say, a sit-in at Rep. Rodney Davis' office to urge him to hold town hall meetings — they won't get covered either.



Kirby Avenue work

"What kind of work is going on between Mattis and roughly Duncan on Kirby, and now starting to happen on Mattis north of Kirby? They are sure tearing up people's yards."

and

"I've noticed some construction along Kirby this week where Ameren is burying a pipeline, but that made me wonder, do they repair the yard or is that the homeowners' responsibility?"

Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said that the utility is "performing enhancements to our natural gas infrastructure in that area."

Ameren Illinois, she said, "is replacing older distribution pipe in the area with newer, more modern facilities."

There will be periodic road closures over the next week to ensure the safety of work crews, said Love.