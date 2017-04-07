Top of the Morning, April 7, 2017

Photo by: AP Eric Stonestree's Cameron Tucker is billed as a former Illini football player on ABC's 'Modern Family.' Image

In ABC's "Modern Family," Eric Stonestreet's character, Cameron Tucker, is a former Illinois football player.

In another small-world twist, Stonestreet has become friends with Champaign's Jimmy John Liautaud, the owner of the popular sandwich franchise.

A recent story on masslive.com tells about Liautaud's good deed, facilitated by Stonestreet.

The actor had befriended a boy from Kansas City, Kan., who needed to get from his home to medical appointments in Boston. Stonestreet mentioned how difficult it was for the boy, Tristan, to fly commercially because of medical tubes and machines.

Liautaud offered his jet to fly Tristan, along with his dad and grandpa, roundtrip from Kansas City, Mo., to Boston.

"We don't always get to hear about the good things people do in this world, so I'd like you to know about this nice thing Jimmy did for me and for Tristan," Stonestreet told masslive.com.

I reached out to Jimmy John's corporate headquarters in Champaign and was referred to a New York firm that handles company media requests.

On to my weekend recommendations:

TODAY

"The Toy Box," 7 p.m., ABC

Speaking of Stonestreet, he's the host of the new game show. Inventors come up with toys that are approved by experts and judged by kids. The winning inventor will have his toy produced by Mattel. You never know, it might be the next "Amazing Race."

SATURDAY

"Saturday Night Live," 10:30 p.m., NBC

Comedian Louis C.K. hosts for the fourth time with The Chainsmokers as musical guest. Former cast member and current "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon returns as host April 15.

SUNDAY

"Talking With Chris Hardwick," 9 p.m., AMC

The premiere of the new series. The host will interview a single guest or cast from a popular show. It is more than your typical talk show because of Hardwick's background with AMC's "The Talking Dead."