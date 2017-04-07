Unit 4 board to vote on architects, construction firms for referendum work

CHAMPAIGN — On Monday, the Champaign school board will vote on entering into negotiations with seven architectural and construction firms who will work on the six school projects funded through the $183.4 million referendum voters approved in November.

In early February, the district put out requests for qualifications for each of its six school projects and renovations to McKinley Field. Several of the responding firms were asked to make formal presentations in March to a selection team made up of administrators, staff and board members.

Next week, district administrators will ask the board for permission to enter into contract negotiations with the following companies:

— Ratio Architects, architectural services for the Edison Middle School and Dr. Howard Elementary School projects.

— Broeren Russo and Midwest Construction Professionals, construction-management services for the Edison, South Side Elementary School and International Prep Academy projects.

— O'Shea Builders, construction-management services for renovations to Central and Centennial high schools.

— Perkins and Will and IGW Architecture, architectural services for Central, Centennial and McKinley Field projects.

— BLDD Architecture, architectural services for South Side and IPA upgrades.